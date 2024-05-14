NeoRulerGO is Launching on Kickstarter on May 14th, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- After much anticipation, NeoRulerGO has finally made its Kickstarter debut with the goal to simplify routine measurements at a time when accuracy and efficiency are critical. This portable, intelligent rolling ruler offers unmatched precision and adaptability in a small package by fusing state-of-the-art technology with intuitive features.
NeoRulerGO, which goes by the tagline "Carry Smaller, Measure Smarter," is designed for people who need accuracy and mobility. The gadget itself, which fits neatly into pockets and provides measures with a precision of ±0.04inch(1mm), is a monument to creative engineering. The device is initially offered as part of the Kickstarter campaign for a special offer price of $49, which is $20 off lower than the $69.00 regular price. The complete package, which adds more accessories to improve functionality, is available for $99 (only 200 seats available), a $70 savings above its suggested retail price of $169.
A New Benchmark for Measuring Devices
NeoRulerGO is exceptionally user-friendly and versatile. It effortlessly switches between numerous measurements (mm, cm, inch, foot, yard, mile, km) and measures any surface, from simple straight lines to intricate curves, breaking the limitations of objects. With over ninety-three built-in scales and the option to customize scales on the fly, this device is ideal for everyone who needs a measure in daily life.
Intelligent Connectivity Functions
NeoRulerGO's interaction with the MEAOZR app, which enables the rapid transfer and storing of measurement data, is one of its most notable features. Because of this intelligent connectivity, users can easily save and retrieve their measurements, which simplifies tasks and boosts output.
Designed with user efficiency and comfort in mind
The NeoRulerGO is made with user comfort in mind in addition to functionality. It comes with a NeoPencil case with an ergonomic design and movable grips for comfort. To ensure that it may be tailored to any work or preference, the kit also includes a variety of tip selections and a unique NeoPencil.
The NeoPencil is a lasting and multipurpose marking instrument with a body made of durable 7075 aluminum alloys and replaceable graphite nibs available in 12 other colors in addition to black. The NeoStand, which complements the NeoPencil, is a two-in-one tool that adds convenience and utility to the pencil's elegant appearance. It securely holds the pencil in place and doubles as an eraser. When combined, these cutting-edge goods offer functionality and style, prolonging the useful life of conventional writing utensils.
Kickstarter Campaign Details
The Kickstarter campaign offers an early opportunity to acquire the NeoRulerGO at a significantly reduced price. Interested backers can visit the campaign page to learn more about the different packages available and secure their own NeoRulerGO before the special pricing expires.
Key links:
Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hozodesign/neorulergo-carry-smaller-measure-smarter/
Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dcVnI5Sa_zmMwAuvV72Hnol4WHQ6toVT?usp=sharing/
Landing Page: https://hozodesign.com/pages/neoruler-go/
Caroline
HOZO DESIGN CO., Limited
Caroline@hozodesign.com