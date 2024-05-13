Innovative Roofing Moved Its Office to a New Location Omaha, Nebraska-headquarters
EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Roofing, a reputable roofing contractor in the heartland of the United States, has moved its headquarters to 1515 N. Saddle Creek Rd., Omaha, NE 68104. Founded in 2013, Innovative Roofing reduced its office size during COVID-19, making the company achieve better productivity and efficiency. By moving its office to a new location in Omaha, Nebraska-Headquarters, Innovative Roofing aims to further streamline its operation while providing better support to its remote and onsite workforce along with its expanding customer base.
Rami Ortega, the founder of Innovative Roofing, said, "At Innovative Roofing, we always aim to optimize our resources to focus intensely on delivering superior customer service and advancing our roofing technologies. Moving our office to a more condensed and well-located headquarters will help us foster excellence and innovation. “
Innovative Roofing has also announced that it has expanded its services into the Kansas City metropolitan area. By 2025, the company plans to launch new exciting products along with Tesla Solar Roofing systems, furthering its dedication to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.
By moving from IKO to GAF roofing goods, the company is expanding its product line and giving clients access to a more excellent selection of premium roofing solutions with better warranties.
“We have been serving Omaha, Nebraska, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and now our newest location in Kansas City with our new office in Overland Park, Kansas. Regarding storm damage, we specialize in helping our customers with their insurance claims process for any weather storm damage. We will help you through the entire claims process and get your home better than before with a new roof and gutter system that will last a lifetime,” said Rami Ortega.
To help with its expansion, Innovative Roofing is currently looking for sales and project managers. These crucial positions are essential to the business's growth and its commitment to offering exceptional service across the board.
With its strategic realignment and expansion initiatives, Innovative Roofing is establishing a new industry standard and guaranteeing that it stays at the forefront of the roofing sector while promoting sustainable practices and improving customer satisfaction.
Learn more at: https://innovativeroofusa.com/
Innovative Roofing is present in Omaha, Council Bluffs & Kansas City, with headquarters at 1515 N. Saddle Creek Rd., Omaha, NE 68104.
To connect with Innovative Roofing visit: https://linktr.ee/innovativeroofs/
Ramiro Ortega
