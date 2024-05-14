Property Management Software Company DoorLoop Launches CashPayments Allowing Tenants to Pay Rent in Cash

DoorLoop CashPayments allows property managers and owners to receive and track cash rent payments without physically handling the cash, using Western Union Quick Collect®

Our goal is to make it easy for tenants to pay their rent in the most convenient way possible while offering property managers a hassle-free, secure, and automated payment solution” — Adam Mait, Chief Revenue Officer & Co-founder

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoorLoop, the all-in-one property management software for property managers and owners, proudly announces the launch of DoorLoop CashPayments, powered by Western Union. This feature enables property managers and owners to automatically collect and track cash rent payments from their tenants.

To use DoorLoop CashPayments, tenants pay their rent in cash at any Western Union location offering the Quick Collect® service. This payment option does not require a bank account, credit card, or identification, making it accessible to a broader range of tenants.

Adam Mait, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder of DoorLoop, stated, "With DoorLoop CashPayments, we're proud to offer easy payment options to a broader audience, ensuring everyone can access easy and secure rental payments."

According to the Federal Reserve's report on the "Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households," approximately 13 million adults in the United States do not have a bank account and are considered unbanked. DoorLoop CashPayments makes it easier for property managers and owners to receive rent on time from all tenants, even those who are unbanked. Moreover, CashPayments eliminates the risks associated with direct cash handling, such as mismanagement or theft.

When tenants use Western Union Quick Collect® for cash rent payments, the transactions are immediately logged and updated on DoorLoop. Funds are swiftly transferred into the appropriate account, and a confirmation of the transaction is recorded. This streamlines rent collection and makes the process efficient and secure for all parties involved.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Western Union’s goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. There are more than 42,000 Western Union locations in the United States.

DoorLoop helps property managers and owners make more money, get organized, and grow with easy-to-use, secure, and reliable all-in-one property management software.

