SOUND+THERAPY: ASTI's Latest Game Changing Device for Better Sleep
SOUND+THERAPY is a device that uses precise 40 Hertz gamma sound and light therapy as a drug-free option to promote better sleep.
Anecdotally, the majority of individuals I have worked with experienced a profound improvement in their sleep patterns.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions struggle with chronic insomnia, leading to exhaustion, impaired focus, and a decline in overall health. Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI), a leader in sleep technology, announces the launch of SOUND+THERAPY, a revolutionary bedside device designed to combat insomnia with sound therapy.
— Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD, Ph.D.
40 Hz gamma sound therapy reinforces the brain's natural frequencies. These are crucial for various cognitive functions. The non-invasive, drug-free nature of SOUND+THERAPY makes it a compelling alternative for individuals seeking relief from sleep-related challenges without the need for a prescription. The benefits of 40 Hz frequency therapy have been the focus of several human sleep studies.
A placebo-controlled study involving 34 participants over 163 nights, revealed a significant improvement in sleep quality. The study utilized advanced AI-driven models to analyze EEG readings, demonstrating a marked enhancement in sleep maintenance and overall sleep efficiency, validating the transformative impact of SOUND+THERAPY.
Renowned neurology expert, Dr. Michael Hoffmann, MD, Ph.D., has witnessed remarkable results with SOUND+THERAPY, noting, "Anecdotally, the majority of individuals I have worked with experienced a profound improvement in their sleep patterns, with some reporting several hours of restful sleep for the first time in many years to decades."
The SOUND+THERAPY is revolutionary to the sleep industry, offering a natural sleep solution. Sam Nicolino, President and CEO of ASTI, expresses his enthusiasm for this cutting-edge technology, stating, "SOUND+THERAPY is our first sound machine specifically designed to address the needs of individuals who have exhausted traditional sleep remedies without success."
SOUND+THERAPY goes beyond basic sound therapy, offering a range of user-friendly features:
-Self Calibration within 0.005 Hz of 40 Hz
-4 Different Sound Beat Synthesizers
-9 Calibrated Volume Levels for Sleep Studies and Caregiver Ease
-Beat Sounds Are Pleasing and Blend into the Background
-Optional Synchronized Light Flash with 4 Gamma Light Flash Levels
-Optional Fan Sound Masking Mode
-Sleep Timer & Headphone Jack
SOUND+THERAPY is available now. For more information or to purchase a unit, visit www.soundplustherapy.com/
Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) is a Silicon Valley-based company dedicated to advancing the science of sleep, and has been the leading supplier of innovative sound machines for 15 years and counting. ASTI holds multiple patents and is renowned for its best-selling product lines: Sound+Sleep and LectroFan.
