Best Cadillac SUVs To Buy This 2024 In Kalispell, Montana
Corwin Cadillac Kalispell proudly presents a selection of top Cadillac SUVs 2024, designed to meet the diverse needs of luxury, and family-friendly features.KALISPELL, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corwin Cadillac Kalispell proudly presents a selection of top Cadillac SUVs for 2024, designed to meet the diverse needs of luxury, performance, and family-friendly features. Here are the standout models available now:
2024 Cadillac XT4
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I4, 235 hp, 258 lb-ft torque, up to 24 mpg city / 30 mpg highway (FWD)
Standout Features:
All-new 33-inch digital display with 9k resolution
Best-in-class rear legroom (39.5 inches)
Surprisingly spacious cargo area (22.5 cu. ft. behind seats, 48.9 cu. ft. folded)
Who Should Buy It: The XT4 looks great, roomy, and comes with plenty of standard tech. Drivers seeking a luxurious and tech-laden compact SUV with impressive cargo space will find the XT4 a solid option.
Price: Starting at $37,895
2024 Cadillac XT5
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I4 (237 hp) or 3.6L V6 (310 hp, 271 lb-ft torque), up to 20 mpg city / 29 mpg highway (2.0L AWD)
Standout Features:
Powerful available V6 engine for smooth acceleration
Comfortable and traditionally designed interior with a focus on physical buttons
Available all-wheel drive
Who Should Buy It: The XT5 has a simple yet unique exterior and a spacious cabin. This is a good option for drivers seeking a comfortable and powerful midsize SUV with a blend of user-friendly features and luxurious touches.
Price: Starting at $43,895
2024 Cadillac XT6
Engine: 3.6L V6, 310 hp, 271 lb-ft torque, up to 19 mpg city / 26 mpg highway (FWD)
Standout Features:
Luxurious three-row seating with ample legroom and headroom in all rows
Standard Bose premium sound system
Super Cruise hands-free driving
Who Should Buy It: The XT6 is a handsome-looking SUV, has plenty of room, and is loaded with features. Families seeking a stylish and comfortable midsize SUV with three-row seating and a focus on luxurious amenities will find the XT6 as a solid option in its class.
Price: Starting at $50,190
2024 Cadillac Escalade
Engine: 6.2L V8, 420 hp, 460 lb-ft torque, up to 15 mpg city / 20 mpg highway (FWD)
Standout Features:
Standard powerful V8 engine
Air suspension for a smooth ride
Available Super Cruise for semi-autonomous driving on compatible highways
Who Should Buy It: The Escalade is one of the best options in its class, with a bold exterior, powerful V8 engine, spacious cabin, and advanced features like SuperCruise hands-free driving. Drivers seeking the ultimate in luxury, performance, and capability in a large SUV will find the Escale a compelling option.
Price: Starting at $83,890
2024 Cadillac Escalade V
Engine: Hand-built 6.2L Supercharged V8, 682 hp, 653 lb-ft torque, 0-60 mph in approximately 4.4 seconds (estimated)
Standout Features:
Unmatched horsepower and performance in the luxury SUV segment
Magnetic Ride Control for exceptional handling
Unique 20th-anniversary design elements
Who Should Buy It: For Escalade fans who want more speed, the V series is the option. Its 682 hp V8 engine is just impressive and can accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds despite its size. The V8's deep rumble makes the ride more exhilarating.
Price: Starting at $154,290
Find Your Cadillac at Corwin Cadillac Kalispell.
Corwin Cadillac Kalispell is a premier Cadillac dealership offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to automotive excellence.
Visit our showroom, browse our online inventory, or schedule a test drive today. We serve customers in Kalispell, Montana, and surrounding areas, including Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Great Fall, Helena, Havre, Cut Bank, Libby, Ronan, Polson, Flathead County, Lake County, Mineral County, Lincoln County, Glacier Park, Idaho, Spokane, and the Greater Spokane Area.
Browse Corwin Cadillac Inventory.
Jack Pine
Jack Pine Media
+1 509-517-6694
email us here