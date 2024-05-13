Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,736 in the last 365 days.

Revised schedule: Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard for the Pedestrian Bridge Project

Posted on May 13, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in one direction at a time between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street on Tuesday night, May 14, and Wednesday night, May 15. A full closure is needed to safely pour concrete for the Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge deck.

  • Eastbound lanes will be closed on Tuesday night, May 14, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Westbound lanes will be closed on Wednesday night, May 15, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured to Auahi Street where they may get back onto Ala Moana Boulevard by Kamakeʻe Street and Ward Avenue. The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Revised schedule: Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard for the Pedestrian Bridge Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more