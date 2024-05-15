US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran-Submariner with Mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation Results-Don't Play Lawyer Roulette

"If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran and you have mesothelioma or you are their family-please call us at 866-714-6466-call us for some honest advice. We want to emphasize the words honest advice.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are best branded source in the nation for Navy Submarine Veterans who now have mesothelioma and if we had one piece of advice for a person like this or their family in the USA it would be call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's top attorneys who have experience assisting people like you. Most of the 'sponsored' ads you might see are not mesothelioma law firms-they are marketing law firms that sign up navy veterans who have mesothelioma-and then leave the compensation work to some other law firm.

"We call this lawyer roulette, and it is a huge problem-because if the Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma or their family knew who-or what they were signing up with--they would never sign up it the first place. If the lawyer, you hire to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim does not know what they are doing--all we can say is good luck with financial compensation. Navy Submarine Veteran compensation claims are more complex than a typical mesothelioma compensation claim-because every piece of equipment on a boat-submarine is classified.

"We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and our top priority for a person like this is they receive the very best possible financial compensation results. If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran and you have mesothelioma or you are their family-please call us at 866-714-6466-call us for some honest advice. Our advice is free--and trust us---it is much better and honest than the information you will get on the internet." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Classes of US Navy nuclear submarines include:

* Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

* James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

* Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

* Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

* Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

* Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com