Varsity Hype Acquires Leading Live Streaming Company

Varsity Hype and Sports Channel Media

Varsity Hype, a sports video and software leader, proudly announces its recent acquisition of Sports Channel Media and Your Game Cam.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varsity Hype, a sports video and software leader, proudly announces its recent acquisition of Sports Channel Media and Your Game Cam. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Varsity Hype's commitment to expanding its presence in live-streaming youth sports.

With this acquisition, Varsity Hype solidifies its position as the premier destination for capturing and engaging with video for all youth, middle school, high school, and collegiate athletic programs. By integrating Sports Channel Media and Your Game Cam into its portfolio, Varsity Hype enhances its offerings and strengthens its ability to deliver live streaming options to current and new partners. Together, the new entity will operate and manage over 700 cameras across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sports Channel Media and Your Game Cam into the Varsity Hype family," said Jorge Ortiz, founder of Varsity Hype. "This acquisition underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier solutions to the youth sports space and further advances our mission of building a comprehensive sports video solution."

Sports Channel Media has operated in the live-stream sports sector since 2016. It has cemented itself as a leader in providing permanent and mobile live-streaming across all sports and geographies. By joining forces with Varsity Hype, Sports Channel Media and Your Game Cam will continue to innovate and elevate the sports video landscape, providing fans with even more immersive and unforgettable experiences and products. “Sports Channel Media is very proud to be part of Varsity Hype. I truly believe we can offer our customers even more solutions and features by joining our products. The synergies and alignments in our beliefs on how to better serve athletes, coaches, and families made the decision easy.” said Dennis Blay, founder of Sports Channel Media and Your Game Cam.

As part of the acquisition, Varsity Hype plans to leverage its expertise, resources, and technology to enhance Sports Channel Media's and Your Game Cam’s offerings and expand reach. Together, Varsity Hype, Sports Channel Media, and Your Game Cam will explore new opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving sports video and software space.

For more information about Varsity Hype and its latest acquisitions, please visit www.varsityhype.com or contact hello@varsityhype.com.

About Varsity Hype:

Varsity Hype is a leading sports and technology company dedicated to enhancing the experience of youth, high school, and collegiate fans, students, athletes, schools, clubs, and organizations. With a diverse portfolio of properties and a passion for innovation, Varsity Hype is redefining the sports video landscape and shaping the future of fan engagement.