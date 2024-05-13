Barrasso Blasts FERC Transmission Cost Allocation Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), released the following statement in response to the Regional Transmission Cost Allocation and Planning Rule announced by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC” or “the Commission”).

“FERC’s partisan vote today is bad news for American families and does nothing to improve electric reliability. Since President Biden took office, retail electricity prices have increased 29 percent. Based on FERC’s meeting, the Commission’s rule will only add to those costs. Today’s decision will force customers – often in rural states – to pay for new transmission lines even when those lines don’t provide any meaningful benefit to them. It is the holy grail for liberal politicians in California and New York and corporate executives who want others to foot the bill for their climate obsession. I have no doubt the cost of energy will be at the top of every voter’s mind later this year,” said Senator Barrasso.