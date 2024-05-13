RCP Fund XVIII Closes on ~$285 Million in Aggregate Capital Commitments

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, announced the final closing of RCP Fund XVIII (“Fund XVIII” or the “Fund”). The Fund closed on approximately $285 million in aggregate commitments. The Fund has a broad LP base of new and existing investors, including family offices, high-net-worth individuals, foundations, public pension plans, and endowments.



“We want to express our sincere gratitude to our limited partners for their continued faith and confidence in our team and strategy. Small company buyouts continue to provide compelling investment opportunities that we believe are differentiated from and superior to other sectors within the private equity market. We will continue to leverage our industry-leading research, data, and analytics in seeking to realize our goal of generating top-quartile performance for our investors,” said Tom Danis, Managing Partner at RCP Advisors.

Fund XVIII will adhere to the same investment strategy that RCP’s predecessor primary funds employ. The Fund will generally target investments with buyout fund managers primarily focusing on less than $1 billion in committed capital. These managers will, in turn, generally seek to make control-oriented investments in established, small to mid-sized companies with approximately $3 million to $25 million in EBITDA.

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with ~$14 billion in committed capital* and 57 full-time professionals as of May 8, 2024.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute investment advice or an offer or sale of any security or investment product. Offerings are made only pursuant to a private offering memorandum containing important information. Statements are made as of the date of this release, and there is no implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to such date. Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Any forward-looking statements inherently are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those results or events predicted or anticipated by these statements. RCP’s investment strategy is subject to significant risks and there is no guarantee that any fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of RCP. Past performance does not predict, and is not a guarantee of, future results.

Media Contact: Chris Bradley Director, Marketing and Communications RCP Advisors 353 N. Clark Street, Suite 3500 Chicago, IL 60654 312.229.4149 cbradley@rcpadvisors.com www.rcpadvisors.com