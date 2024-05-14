CleanTech Firm, Title Leader, Launches First Ever Online Marketplace for Title Searches & Commitments
Title Leader's New Marketplace allows customers to drop in a spreadsheet of parcels, choose 3 title companies, and receive 3 quotes in one spot.NICHLASVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Tech & Prop Tech firm, Title Leader, has launched its Online Marketplace for Title Commitments within its order management platform. This allows customers to drop in a spreadsheet of parcels, choose 3 title companies, and receive 3 quotes in one spot.
Clients can now easily compare search fees and turn times without sending multiple emails, tracking responses, scrolling through inboxes, continually following up and wasting time. Managers can also view the progress of any order.
Approvals are made with a simple click and completed commitments are automatically received, named, and saved in one spot. All team members can access each other’s work, regardless of the completion stage. That means there are no more work silos, spreadsheets, Dropboxes or copying of teammates on countless emails.
According to Title leader CEO, M. Monroe Jett, the new marketplace makes it easy to find vendors & title companies, keeps prices down and accelerates turn times. This is exactly what renewable energy developers have been asking Title Leader for.
“Previously, renewable energy developers had to order title from hard-to-find title companies & search vendors which made price comparison difficult. Developers send lots of emails for quote requests to many title companies on many projects at the same time, track replies, track approvals and receipt of completed searches & commitments. They were wasting many hours per week. So we solved this problem by creating an Online Marketplace in our Order Management Platform.”
“Users can quickly & easily order title work of all types, from vetted vendors and all title insurance companies, on any property in the nation, and get multiple quotes to choose from,” says Jett.
Jett also notes that Title Leader will be expanding their online marketplace this year adding more types of due diligence reports including Mineral Rights searches, ALTA surveys, Phase-I & II Enviro assessments, zoning, flood and more.
Jett concluded, “In everything we do we believe in making the lives of renewable energy developers easier. Having been in their shoes and constantly working on what needs to be added we keep ahead.
Media contact:
Name: Monroe Jett
Email: monroe@titleleader.com
Source:
Monroe Jett
Title Leader
+1 859-266-5003
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn