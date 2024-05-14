Spirited Brands Expands Distribution of its Premium Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Across Southwestern and Midwest States
Adding Distribution to California, Arizona, Nevada, and Minnesota
We’re extremely proud to partner with best-in-class distributors to bring our premium cocktails to markets across the US.”ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirited Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spirited Brands), a female-owned, premium beverage innovation company, announced today its distribution expansion of its premium canned cocktails, Sokē and Soula. The expansion brings the Spirited Brand’s product portfolio footprint to millions of canned cocktail fans across four states. The company has partnered with wholesalers covering California, Arizona, Nevada, and Minnesota. Retailers are currently placing orders, and products are hitting the shelves over the next thirty days.
— Ron Goodson, CEO and Co-founder of Spirited Brands
“This is an exhilarating time for the company and our two premium cocktail brands,” said Ron Goodson, CEO and Co-founder of Spirited Brands. We’ve heard from consumers and retailers across the country who are eagerly seeking access to our lower-calorie, low-alcohol refreshing cocktails and are excited to announce these partnerships. We will continue to establish a robust wholesale network to meet this incredible demand. We’re extremely proud to partner with best-in-class distributors to bring our premium cocktails to markets across the US.”
Spirited Brands launched two new better-for-you, all-natural canned cocktails, Sokē and Soula, earlier this spring. These premium, low-ABV, lower-calorie drinks are infused with authentic flavor inspiration from Mexican and Asian cultures, promising consumers a refreshing taste experience. Customers can find Sokē and Soula 8-pack variety packs at key retailers and single-flavored singles at on-premise locations throughout the four launch markets. For Sokē, flavors include White Peach, Lychee, Cherry Blossom, and Yuzu Ginger, boasting a 5% ABV and only 140 calories per can. For Soula, flavors include Mango Citrus, Lime, Paloma, and Pineapple Chili, with a 5% ABV and only 140 calories per can. Both brands are all-natural, handcrafted, clean ingredients, sulfite-free, GMO-free, vegan, and gluten-free.
“Health-conscious adults are reassessing their social drinking habits, opting for low ABV and lower calorie cocktails to socialize,” said Melanie Nelson, President and Co-founder of Spirited Brands. “This trend towards mindful drinking is driving staggering demand for better-for-you beverages. Partnering with wholesalers who are dialed-in with this rapidly growing segment is essential to meet this demand.”
Retailers looking to add Spirited Brands’ Sokē and Soula cocktails can contact Jeffry Paul, V.P. Director of Key Accounts at: jeffry.paul@spiritedbrandsco.com.
About Spirited Brands Holdings:
Spirited Brands Holdings, a female-owned and operated premium adult beverage innovation company, is on a mission to offer alcoholic beverage options that cater to today’s consumer seeking lower-alcohol, higher-quality beverages without compromising taste or experience. For more information, visit sipspiritedbrands.com or @SpiritedBrands.
About Sokē:
Sokē is a premium, canned sake & soda cocktail that is low in alcohol (5% ABV), low in calories (140), full-flavored, and ready-to-drink. Infused with authentic fruit flavors and bubbles that are just the right size and quantity, Sokē’s sake sodas are authentically flavored, not too sweet, not too sour, and yet incredibly crushable. For more information, visit @SokeSoda.
About Soula:
Soula is a premium, canned agave cocktail that is low in alcohol (5% ABV), low in calories (140), full-flavored, and ready-to-drink, allowing you to spend more time with old and new amigos. The Soula name represents connecting with yourself and to those around you, bringing a greater sense of purpose, fulfillment, and happiness. For more information, visit @SoulaCocktails.
For more information, visit SipSpiritedBrands.com.
Debbie Koke
Orca Communications USA
+1 914-536-7557
debbie.koke@orcapr.com
