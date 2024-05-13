EPC Showcases Cutting-Edge Power Solutions for Automotive, Robotics, Power Tools, Solar, and More at PCIM Europe 2024
EPC’s GaN Experts will be available during PCIM Europe, showcasing the latest generation of GaN FETs and ICs in a wide variety of real-world applications.
We look forward to demonstrating how our solutions empower engineers to design systems that are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than ever before.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) FETs and ICs, is proud to announce its participation in PCIM Europe, the international leading exhibition and conference for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion, Renewable Energy, and Energy Management. The event, held from 11 June to 13 June in Nuremburg, Germany, brings together industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in power electronics and motion control.
At PCIM Europe 2024, EPC will exhibit the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based power conversion solutions. With a focus on efficiency, reliability, and performance, EPC's gallium nitride-based products offer unparalleled advantages for applications such as DC-DC converters for 48 V automotive and high-density computing applications, motor drives, for eMobility, robotics, power tools, and drones, and renewable energy.
Visit EPC at PCIM Europe:
• Schedule a Meeting: Learn from our GaN Experts and discover strategies to optimize your power systems. To schedule a meeting during PCIM Europe contact info@epc-co.com
• Exhibition Hall 9, Stand 318: Visit EPC’s booth to explore our comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions.
o Use the Interactive Wall of GaN to select the ideal GaN FET or IC for your application
o Connect with EPC’s team of experts to gain insight into the ‘GaN First Time Right™ Design Process.
o Take the Change My Mind Challenge to see how EPC GaN FETs can be priced lower than equivalent silicon MOSFETs.
o Experience firsthand the superior performance and efficiency of EPC’s GaN products through live demonstrations including robotics, drones, solar optimizers, and AI servers.
• Technical Presentations: Attend our technical sessions to gain insights into the latest trends and advancements in GaN power conversion technology.
o State-of-the-Art in GaN-on-Si Devices with Ratings Below 400 V Including Key Applications
Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
o Parallel Connection of GaN FETs in Low-Voltage Inverter Topology for Motor Drive Applications
Presenter: Marco Palma
o PCB Only Thermal Management Techniques for eGaN FETs in a Half-bridge Configuration
Presenter: Adolfo Herrera
o Panel Discussion: GaN Wide Bandgap Design, the Future of Power
Host: Bodo’s Power Systems
Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
o Panel Discussion: Ensuring Quality and Reliability in SiC & GaN Power Applications
Host: Power Electronics News
Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
o Panel Discussion: Will SiC Ultimately Hold its Own against GaN?
Host: WEKA Fachmedien GmbH
Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
“We are excited to return to PCIM Europe and showcase the latest advancements in GaN technology”, said Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPC. “We look forward to demonstrating how our solutions empower engineers to design systems that are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than ever before.”
For more information about EPC’s participation at PCIM Europe, please visit https://epc-co.com/epc/about-epc/events-and-news/pcim-europe-2024
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.
