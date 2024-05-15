Ocean Voyages Institute Forms Partnerships with Maritime Industry and Marine Underwriters
Ocean Voyages Institute Forms Partnerships with Maritime Industry and Marine Underwriters: Support Drives Successful Ocean Cleanup and Repurposing of Plastics
This group was very interested in learning about the state of the ocean and solutions that we are enacting for successful ocean cleanup.”SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Voyages Institute (OVI), a leader in the cleanup of the North Pacific Gyre, commonly known as “the Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” has formed partnerships with members of the maritime industry and marine underwriters to drive successful ocean cleanup and repurposing of plastics.
OVI Founder and Executive Director Mary T. Crowley and Metamorphosis President John Dickenson appeared at the 24th Biennial Marine Seminar held by the Board of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco to discuss the benefits of OVI’s ocean cleanup and plans to expand globally.
“I was tremendously appreciative of the warm response we received from the audience gathered for this global conference,” says Crowley. “This group was very interested in learning about the state of the ocean and solutions that we are enacting for successful ocean cleanup.”
Crowley notes that many expressed their desire to put in volunteer time and financial support. “It was truly inspiring to see how much this group cares about our global ocean,” she adds.
The Board of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco is affiliated with the American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU). Membership consists of marine underwriting organizations who maintain underwriting offices or representatives in the Western U.S. and who are corporate members of AIMU.
This major seminar is held every two years, and Ocean Voyages Institute has been invited to present at the last two programs.
OVI is in the design phase of beginning two sailing cargo ships that will be custom-built for plastic retrieval. Hawaii-based MATSON Navigation Company has offered corporate support for this innovative approach, which has already proved its methods by removing more than 900,000 pounds of plastic from the mid-ocean gyre.
Other OVI supporters include Resolve Marine and Ron Holland Design, as well as many other maritime businesses, family foundations, corporations, and individuals, all people who care about restoring the ocean and keeping it healthy.
To learn more, to donate, or to partner with OVI, please visit www.oceanvoyagesinstitute.org or call the Ocean Voyages Institute’s office at +1.415.332.4681 to talk with Mary Crowley or any of the team.
ABOUT OCEAN VOYAGES INSTITUTE
Sausalito, CA-based Ocean Voyages Institute (OVI), is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by Mary T. Crowley. OVI began ocean cleanup initiatives in 2009 in the Pacific with a 150’ brigantine. Ocean Voyages Institute currently holds the record for removing the most plastics from the North Pacific Gyre. Adding more ships to its efforts will increase the yearly amounts of plastics being removed from the ocean. Ocean Voyages Institute has received numerous awards, including United Nations (UNEP): “Climate Hero Award,” a Google Inc.: “Earth Hero Award,” and the Asia Pacific 2009 PR Awards “Award of Excellence.”
ABOUT MARY T. CROWLEY
Mary founded OVI and was the first person to advocate to re-purpose and innovate proven maritime equipment for ocean cleanup missions. Mary has logged over 125,000 miles at sea and has received numerous awards for environmental achievements, sailing expeditions, educational programs, and historical voyages. One of her more recent awards was presented at the New York Yacht Club by the Cruising Club of America during which she received the inaugural Diana Russell award recognizing Mary for innovation in using sailing vessels to conduct cleanup of plastic pollution. Recently, in Sausalito she was presented with the Bob Van Blaricon award.
Other awards include VOIP (Netherlands) “Environmental Achievement Award;” Society of Women Geographers “Outstanding Achievement Award,” San Diego Maritime Education & Technology: “Environmental Leadership Award,” 2019 Hawaii Senate “Guardians of our Ocean” Award, and the Marin Board of Supervisors “Exceptional Marine Research & Activism” Award. It is through this expertise gathered during years at sea that Mary shares the passion and knowledge to accomplish the effective ocean cleanup that is so vitally important today.
