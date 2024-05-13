Posted on May 13, 2024 in Main

May 13, 2024

The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Alerts Hawai‘i Island Residents to Convoy Activity

Hilo, Hawai‘i – The Hawaiʻi Army National Guard (HIARNG) will be preparing for its annual training exercises by shipping its vehicles and equipment from Oʻahu to Hawaiʻi Island in May. It will then conduct convoy operations from Kawaihae Harbor in Kona to Pōhakuloa Training Area and then down to the Keaukaha Military Reservation (KMR) in Hilo from May 12-31, 2024. The 10-vehicle convoys will travel within the window of 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In Kona, the military vehicles with trailers will be using Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway out of the harbor area and heading south, then they’ll turn onto Waikoloa Road until Māmalahoa Highway, then Daniel K. Inouye Highway, to Saddle Road until Pōhakuloa. From Pōhakuloa, the Guard will use Saddle Road heading east, then the convoy will turn onto West Puainako Street, then Kawili Street to Māmalahoa Highway, and then to Leilani Street until KMR. The convoys will use the far-right lane on all roadways when possible.

Motorists are advised to be aware of the higher numbers and possible slower speeds of the military vehicles along their routes. In June, the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard will gather at KMR and then convoy up to Pōhakuloa Training Area and perform its annual training.



