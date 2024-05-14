eStruxture Data Centers named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2024
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eStruxture Data Centers was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.
Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence
in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.
"I'm immensely proud of this achievement, of where we are today, and where eStruxture is heading," expressed Todd Coleman, Founder, President, and CEO of eStruxture. "This award underscores our strategic approach and dedication to delivering best-in-class data center services in Canada. Most importantly, it highlights our culture and our people's unwavering commitment to excellence."
Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs
recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.
Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.
This award reflects our relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in the data center industry. Our success is attributed to our dedication to customer service, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement. We have achieved remarkable milestones, including significant expansions of our data center footprint across Canada, strategic partnerships, and increased efforts to enhance sustainability and energy efficiency. This award reaffirms our position as the leader in the Canadian data center market and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional services and solutions to our valued customers.
The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.
“The 2024 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and bold leadership,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Their relentless ambition, determined focus, and strategic agility have led them to remain competitive on the world stage, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market.”
About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program
Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for
privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993,
hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.
For more information, visit
www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.
About eStruxture Data Centers
eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.
Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.
For more information, visit www.estruxture.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
