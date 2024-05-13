West Virginia Delegation Pushes For Major Disaster Declaration Approval

May 10, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), along with U.S. Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV), urged U.S. President Joe Biden and FEMA Region III Administrator MaryAnn Tierney to consider the State of West Virginia’s appeal for a major disaster declaration. Severe weather events, including heavy rains, high winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, caused extensive damage in 15 counties throughout central and southern West Virginia from April 2, 2024 to April 6, 2024.

“As members of the West Virginia Congressional Delegation, we write in support of Governor Jim Justice’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia following recent severe weather events,” the lawmakers wrote in part. “We applaud the tireless dedication of our State and local first responders, as well as the invaluable contributions of our neighbors and volunteers. Nevertheless, the demand for aid remains substantial, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover.”

The full letter is available below or here .

Dear President Biden and Regional Administrator Tierney,

As members of the West Virginia Congressional Delegation, we write in support of Governor Jim Justice’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia following recent severe weather events.

Severe storms washed through our State causing widespread damage. Heavy rains, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides caused damage in 15 counties throughout central and southern West Virginia from April 2, 2024 to April 6, 2024.

To access federal disaster aid, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, has made a request for a major disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia, submitted on May 3, 2024, under the provisions of Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121-5208 (Stafford Act). We respectfully ask that you carefully review the submission that specifically requests Individual Assistance for Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel Counties, and Public Assistance for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Preston, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties. Additionally, assistance from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has been requested statewide.

We applaud the tireless dedication of our State and local first responders, as well as the invaluable contributions of our neighbors and volunteers. Nevertheless, the demand for aid remains substantial, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover. Therefore, we kindly request that you thoroughly consider the State of West Virginia's appeal for a major disaster declaration to address our communities’ recovery needs.

Thank you for your consideration of this request. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need further assistance in this effort.