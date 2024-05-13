Carper Statement on FERC Transmission Rules

WILMINGTON, DEL. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today released the following statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) final transmission planning and cost allocation rule and backstop siting authority implementation rule:

“Expanding our nation’s transmission capacity is key to meeting our climate goals,” said Chairman Carper. “FERC’s final rules tackle pressing challenges in the transmission planning process, including the need for stronger community engagement, that must be addressed to modernize our electric grid for the 21st Century.

“As a result of FERC’s action today, more clean energy projects will get off the sidelines and onto the grid. I applaud the Commission for taking these important steps to deliver more reliable, low-cost energy to American families and accelerate our transition to a clean energy economy.”

