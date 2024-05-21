Garnetread Co. Offers New Product for Anti-Skid Wear Application on Helicopter Skids

James w/Garnetread at Reno Air Show AK1-3 Helicopter Garntread Skids

Garnetread Co. Offer New Product for Anti-Skid Wear Application on Helicopter Skids

POWELL BUTTE, OREGON, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garnetread Co. is an international company based in Powell Butte, Oregon USA that does not make or sell tires, but only the special Garnetread additive, and states that it has a sales product release of it's specialty product Garnetread Formulation for helicopter skids to prevent wear and tear on the bottom of helicopter skids and reduces drag in flight of traditional helicopter skids.

In addition, Garnetread Formulation is added to aircraft and vehicle tires to increase traction and decrease wear on rubber tires. Garnetread Formulation has a hardness of 7.6 MOH, compared with diamond hardness of 10 MOH.

Garnetread is already an established company that has produced product with this process for other use. Garnet is a semi-precious stone. When garnet is added to rubber in the correct proportions and formulations, the result is a tire with superior all season traction. Garnetread™ tires are registered under Patent #4,082,131, additional patents are pending. A key feature of Garnetread infused tires is constant traction in all weather conditions, even with normal tire wear as new pieces of garnet are constantly exposed maintaining traction. Garnetread’s patented all-season traction tire formula that can be adapted to any rubber based tire design and can be used by all tire manufacturers.

Testing of this new application for helicopter skids has been very successful on the AK1-3 Helicopters that are made in factory in Ukraine and are now in USA.

