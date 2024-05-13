Comer Announces Markup of Resolution to Hold Attorney General Garland in Contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer announced a markup to consider a resolution and accompanying report to recommend to the House of Representatives that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland be found in contempt of Congress for defying a lawful subpoena. The House Committees on Oversight and Accountability and Judiciary issued subpoenas to Attorney General Garland on February 27, 2024 for records, including transcripts, notes, video, and audio files, related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Joe Biden’s willful mishandling of classified information. Attorney General Garland has refused to provide the audio files of President Biden’s interview with the Special Counsel.

“The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees issued lawful subpoenas to Attorney General Garland for the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur, yet he continues to defy our subpoenas. These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States. There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress,” said Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

WHAT: Committee on Oversight and Accountability Markup

DATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024

TIME: 11:00am ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

