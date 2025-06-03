Comer Commemorates Ranking Member Connolly on House Floor, Urges Support for the Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered remarks on the House floor to commemorate Ranking Member Gerald Connolly’s (D-Va.) lifelong dedication to public service and urged support of H.R. 3094, the Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act of 2025. Chairman Comer emphasized Ranking Member Connolly’s courageous battle against esophageal cancer—one of the deadliest and fastest-growing cancers in America—and expressed pride in having joined him as a cosponsor of this important legislation. The bipartisan bill, which was originally introduced in May as the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act by Ranking Member Connolly and Chairman Comer, brings to light the devastating impact of esophageal cancer and encourages research into preventative treatments to improve the odds for those who contract the disease.

Below are Chairman Comer’s remarks as prepared for delivery.

The House of Representatives has lost a true statesman.

Gerry Connolly was a father, a husband, friend, and a lifelong public servant that dedicated his life to his constituents, his community, and his Country.

I was deeply saddened to hear about his sudden passing.

From the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Gerry Connolly was a devoted public servant for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District.

In Congress, Gerry Connolly was a friend to many of us.

He was steadfast in fighting for what he believed in.

But he was always committed to bipartisanship where he thought we could agree.

Over his tenure on this Committee, I am proud to say we cosponsored eight bills together, including the Mail Traffic Deaths Reporting Act, the FedRAMP Authorization Act, and the Federal A.I. Governance and Transparency Act.

And I know I am not alone in that.

Many of my Republican committee colleagues found Gerry Connolly to be a partner and friend.

I would like to extend my condolences to his family, and also to the members of his staff.

We lost our colleague after a short but courageous fight against esophageal cancer, one of the deadliest and fastest growing cancer diagnoses among Americans today.

The symptoms of esophageal cancer are often overlooked or misdiagnosed, leading to late detection and limited treatment options.

Through this legislation, we hope to raise awareness about esophageal cancer to improve the odds for those who contract this disease.

I am proud to have joined Ranking Member Gerry Connolly in cosponsoring the Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act.

