Penticton families benefit from new child care on school grounds

CANADA, May 13 - Penticton children and their families are benefiting from 34 new before- and after-school child care spaces at the Leapin Lizard’s Daycare Centre located on the grounds of Columbia Elementary school.

“Finding access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care can be extremely stressful for families,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care. “Investments like these are life-changing for everyone. These new child care spaces will serve the Penticton community well and our government looks forward to creating more positive changes for families in the coming months and years.”

The Province partnered with Okanagan Skaha School District (SD67) to build the additional child care spaces with approximately $2.25 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. The funding supported the building, as well as the purchase of accessible playground equipment.

“The board of education is grateful for the funding from the Ministry of Education and Child Care to create child care spaces in our schools,” said James Palanio, board chair, SD67. “These new spaces will help local families have access to much-needed child care in our district.”

School districts throughout B.C. are partnering with government to create new child care spaces to help address the child care needs of families. Child care on school grounds makes it easier for families through one dropoff and pickup location, streamlining their daily routines, reducing stress and creating a smoother transition for children.

“When I was informed that there would be a new centre opening on school grounds allowing for extra child care spaces, it was a massive relief,” said Morgan Rowe, parent of children attending the centre. “This new centre will allow for not only my family, but I’m sure many others, to continue to earn an income to support our families, while ensuring the safety and happiness of children.”

Since 2018, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, more than 34,000 new licensed child care spaces have been funded for creation in B.C., with more than 729 spaces in Penticton and the surrounding area. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s goal to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a reliable core service for families.

The Province and the Government of Canada invested more than $260 million in 2023 to fund the creation of new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas in B.C.

Learn More:



For information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare