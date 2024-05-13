Expanded heat pump program helps British Columbians save on home-energy costs

CANADA, May 13 - George Heyman, B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“All people in British Columbia want to reduce their home-energy costs and address the impacts of a changing climate — extreme weather, heat and cold — which is affecting all of us. Through cost-shared programs like the CleanBC Better Homes Energy Savings Program, people have access to affordable energy upgrade options that create cleaner, healthier, more comfortable home environments. With these new investments, we will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce people’s monthly energy bills and contribute to a secure and more affordable future for British Columbians.”

Steven Guilbeault, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada –

“Installing a heat pump or energy-efficient windows and doors in your home is one of the best ways to save on your monthly energy bills while reducing the pollution that causes climate change. The Government of Canada is committed to help British Columbians adapt to the costly climate impacts this province knows too well, while doing their part to affordably reduce carbon pollution, in close partnership with the provincial government.”

Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada –

“Making the switch to more energy-efficient heating systems can help Canadians save thousands on their energy bills, reduce their energy use, and decrease their carbon footprint. That’s why we are strengthening the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program and ensuring that families are supported in making the switch from heating oil to efficient heat pumps.”

Chelsea Brandt, general manager, RedBlue Heating and Refrigeration –

“British Columbia's provincial rebate programs empower residents and businesses to transition to energy-efficient heat pumps, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. These incentives not only cut energy costs but also stimulate local economies by driving demand for installation services and manufacturing of green technologies. Ultimately, they foster a sustainable future while benefiting both individuals and businesses through improved comfort, affordability, and environmental stewardship.”

Evan Pivnick, program manager, Clean Energy, Clean Energy Canada –

“The cost of living in B.C. is feeling higher than ever, and the energy bills British Columbians pay for fossil fuels are no small part of this. That is why today’s announcement of up to $250 million in joint federal and provincial funding to make heat pumps more accessible is such welcome news. Heat pumps are the lowest-cost option for heating and cooling for a majority of homes in Canada. In B.C., this funding will bring those costs down even more, helping households across the province access this cost-saving, climate-friendly technology.”

Graham Anderson, director, Community Energy Initiative, Ecotrust Canada –

“Energy-efficiency retrofits are the only lasting solution to high energy bills and extreme heat in homes. We are thrilled to see the B.C. government step up its incentive to more completely cover the cost of a heat pump for many lower-income British Columbians. This program will make it possible for thousands of households to enjoy safer, more comfortable and more affordable homes.”

Brendan Haley, senior director of Policy Strategy, Efficiency Canada –

“Eighteen per cent of B.C. households spend more than 30% of housing costs on energy, and improving energy efficiency will result in lasting cost savings. This combination of federal and provincial funding will expand access to heat pumps, while also supporting upgrades to insulation and ventilation that will cut bills and improve comfort. This comprehensive set of energy-efficiency improvements, across different heating sources, will provide real solutions to people’s affordability and health challenges.”

George V. Harvie, board chair, Metro Vancouver –

“In Metro Vancouver, we are seeing more extreme heat events, so every building needs a plan to add cooling systems to safeguard occupant health and improve comfort. Shifting to using high-efficiency electric heat pumps to heat and cool homes will help us move toward a more resilient, sustainable future. Our Climate 2050 plan calls for widespread electrification of existing buildings in the region, and we’re pleased to see the Province of B.C. and Government of Canada making it easier for all of our residents to afford electric heat pumps.”

Graeme Hutchison, president, MoveUP –

“MoveUP commends the B.C. government for taking action to make life more affordable in B.C. This new program will make it possible for lower- and middle-income people to afford a heat pump in their homes, saving them thousands of dollars for the installation while lowering their energy bills. This shows Premier Eby's commitment to making life more affordable for workers and their families and demonstrates decisive action to combat climate change while strengthening B.C.’s economy.”

Ian Cullis, director, Asset Management, BC Non-Profit Housing Association –

“We are pleased to see a funding increase to support lower-income B.C. residents install high-efficiency heat pumps. The addition of a top-up for northern B.C. residents in this program will be a significant benefit for individuals and families who face high heating costs through the winter. Making heat pumps accessible to more non-profit housing tenants will reduce the risks associated with extreme heat and cold spells for low-income residents and generate energy-efficiency gains that will benefit everyone in B.C.”