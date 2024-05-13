Children's Book "All About Smart Manufacturing" Wins Award for Year’s Best Educational Book
The American Legacy Book Awards names Mike Nager's "All About Smart Manufacturing" the winner for Best Educational Book of 2024.
This is the most insightful and engaging book about industrial engineering and STEM careers I've ever seen for kids”FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Legacy Book Awards has announced the 2024 winners and among the recipients is Mike Nager's "All About Smart Manufacturing." The children's book, which aims to educate young readers and parents about the world of manufacturing and technology, wins for Best Educational Book.
The American Legacy Book Awards, founded in 2015, recognizes exceptional books that celebrate the diverse cultures and histories of the United States. The awards are open to all genres and entrees are judged by a panel of experts in the literary and educational fields. "All About Smart Manufacturing" was chosen as the best educational book for its engaging and informative content.
Author Mike Nager, an electrical engineer with a passion for educating young minds, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. "I am thrilled and honored to receive the American Legacy Book Award for my book 'All About Smart Manufacturing.' My goal was to introduce children to the fascinating world of manufacturing and technology in a fun and accessible way, and I am grateful that the judges saw the value in my work."
"All About Smart Manufacturing" takes readers on a journey through the history of manufacturing, from the Industrial Revolution to the modern-day. Through colorful illustrations and easy-to-understand language, children learn about the different types of manufacturing, the role of technology in the industry, and the importance of manufacturing. The book has received praise for its ability to spark curiosity and inspire young readers to explore the world of manufacturing and technology.
With this prestigious award, "All About Smart Manufacturing" is sure to reach even more young minds and inspire them to become the next generation of innovators and creators. The book is available for purchase on major online retailers and is published by Industrial Insights LLC. Another book by the same author is the "The Smart Student's Guide to Smart Manufacturing" written for teens.
