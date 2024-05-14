Lighthouse Autism Center Sponsors Sensory Room at Beacon Medical Group, Pediatrics Bristol Street
Leading ABA Provider Sponsors Sensory Room at Beacon Medical Group, Pediatrics Bristol Street to help support children on the autism spectrum.ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, renowned for its expertise in center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has recently unveiled an exciting partnership with Beacon Medical Group, Pediatrics Bristol Street, located in Elkhart, Indiana. This groundbreaking collaboration promises to enrich the experience for families by introducing a dedicated sensory room designed to cater to the specific needs of children with autism and other sensory disorders. This initiative reflects Lighthouse Autism Center's commitment to extending its support beyond its own centers, exemplifying its status as a leader in the field of ABA therapy in the Midwest.
Through this partnership, families attending Beacon Medical Group, Pediatrics Bristol Street will now have access to a haven where sensory stimulation is carefully tailored to enhance comfort and promote engagement for children with autism during appointments and check-ups. As a cornerstone of the community, Lighthouse Autism Center not only delivers unparalleled center-based autism services but also collaborates with community-centric organizations like Beacon Medical Group. Together, they champion initiatives such as sensory rooms, fostering inclusivity and support for individuals with autism both within and outside their facilities. This partnership underscores a shared dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, reflecting a broader commitment to compassion and understanding within the community.
Lighthouse Autism Center has proudly championed the establishment of a sensory sanctuary within Beacon Medical Group, Pediatrics Bristol Street, dedicated to providing invaluable support to children on the autism spectrum. The primary objective of this nurturing space is to cultivate a haven of safety and tranquility, catering to the needs of children who may experience sensory overload and require a space for decompression during their office visit. Painted in the serene and inviting hues characteristic of all Lighthouse Autism Center locations, this room is thoughtfully adorned with an array of sensory tools and aids meticulously selected to facilitate interaction and communication with children on the autism spectrum.
With an unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment, Lighthouse Autism Center endeavors to extend the reach of education and understanding throughout our communities, particularly in support of children navigating the complexities of the autism spectrum. By spearheading initiatives such as this sensory room, Lighthouse Autism Center exemplifies its dedication to enhancing the quality of life and promoting holistic well-being for individuals with autism, advocating for a world where every child is celebrated and supported on their unique journey of growth and development.
About Autism Spectrum Disorder
Autism is a general term used to describe a group of complex developmental brain disorders – autism spectrum disorders–caused by a combination of genes and environmental influences. Within this spectrum, individuals grapple with an array of challenges ranging from communication hurdles to social complexities and repetitive behaviors, each manifesting in unique and nuanced ways. In the United States, an alarming statistic underscores the prevalence of autism, with an estimated 1 in 36 children falling on the spectrum, highlighting the urgent need for widespread awareness and support initiatives.
Despite the growing recognition of autism's prevalence, many children continue to be diagnosed later in life, often after the age of 4, despite the potential for reliable diagnosis as early as age 2. This delay in diagnosis underscores the critical importance of early intervention and heightened awareness to ensure timely access to essential resources and support networks. By fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities of autism and advocating for early detection and intervention, we can collectively strive towards a more inclusive and supportive society, where individuals on the autism spectrum are empowered to thrive and contribute their unique perspectives to the world.
Beacon Medical Group, Pediatrics Bristol Street
The teams at Beacon Medical Group Pediatrics Bristol Street and Rieth Boulevard specialize in providing comprehensive care to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults, and is committed to preventive medicine as well as serving the needs of your sick child. Their dedicated medical staff works closely with Beacon Health System hospitals as well as nationally recognized children's hospitals in Chicago, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, with 20 specialized partners and more than 7,000 associates throughout the region, Beacon connects you with the care you and your family need to be your very best. That takes expertise. We are the regional leader in comprehensive, integrated services — from childbirth and pediatrics to cancer, trauma, heart and vascular, stroke, orthopedics and sports medicine, surgery, mental health and so much more.
Lighthouse Community Education
Lighthouse Autism Center also has a scheduled training with the staff at Beacon Medical Group Pediatrics Bristol Street, in early June to help them better serve patients with autism. Staff at Beacon Medical Group, Bristol Street can apply that understanding to patients who may come in for care. These skills will help the staff to determine what actions to take to better communicate and to help make a child with autism the most comfortable.
Along with partnering with local organizations and events, Lighthouse Autism Center is working hard to bring education to our local communities. Lighthouse Autism Center offers free training to any local community organization or healthcare provider who is looking to better understand how to support and advocate for those with autism. Sessions are led by our highly trained and experienced team of BCBA’s and involves information on the signs of autism, characteristics of autism, and appropriate interactions and de-escalation techniques. These trainings are tailored to specific organizations such as first responders, police departments, medical facilities, libraries, and more. Participants are invited to ask our clinical team about specific situations or questions, and we offer a free autism resource kit with each presentation.
Lighthouse Autism Center is now offering an Autism Friendly Certification – New for 2024! Lighthouse provides your organization with a virtual training course and quiz to gauge retention and understanding of program materials. Following completion of the course, a Lighthouse clinician hosts a virtual Q&A with your organization, and you will receive an ASD Friendly Badge to place on your business/organization’s front door. Certification must be renewed yearly.
