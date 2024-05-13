Inflammatory risk contributes to post-COVID endothelial dysfunction through anti-ACKR1 autoantibody

Relevantly, COVID-19 has been shown to stimulate autoantibody reactivities against immunomodulatory proteins and vascular tissues, concurrently impairing immunoreceptor signaling and exacerbating viral pathogenesis ( 13 , 14 ). Whereas autoantibodies have been identified in infected patients ( 2 ), their prevalence post-recovery and their impact on subclinical vascular impairment in overall healthy populations remain inadequately investigated. Our hypothesis speculates that chronic inflammation induces vascular endothelial cells to acquire antigen-presenting characteristics, thereby leading to the production of autoantibodies targeting endothelial components. Putative mechanisms involved in autoantibody-mediated vascular damage encompass endothelial inflammatory activation, induction of apoptosis, as well as antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity ( 8 , 9 ). Autoantibodies reacting with tissue-associated antigens showed connections with distinct clinical features. Here, our study aimed to identify specific autoantibodies targeting endothelial cell antigens, elucidate the mechanisms underpinning autoantibody-mediated vascular damage, and explore how these targets contribute to individuals’ risks of vascular dysfunction. The modulation of interactions between endothelial cells and immunological drivers may offer a potential avenue for restoring vascular health.

In our pursuit for alternative targets, we directed our attention to the immunological drivers of vascular dysfunctions. Our prior studies on COVID-19 survivors revealed detectable endotheliopathy in convalescent patients ( 3 ), persisting even ∼1 yr after recovery in individuals ( 4 ). Proinflammatory cytokines and activated T-lymphocyte-associated factors stemming from SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to be associated with inflammatory activation markers on damaged endothelial cells in these patients ( 3 ). It is noteworthy that endothelial cell activation and antigen presentation can occur in various diseases, including autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammation, and infections. In such cases, endothelial cells play a role in driving immune responses, leading to the production of T helper type-1 cytokines and T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity ( 5 , 6 , 7 ). Furthermore, autoantibodies have been identified in a diverse range of conditions associated with cardiovascular pathologies, including systemic vasculitis ( 8 , 9 ), atherosclerosis ( 10 ), dilated cardiomyopathy, and valvular heart disease ( 11 ). It has been proposed that autoantibodies targeting specific endothelial cell antigens may contribute to blood vessel injuries ( 9 , 12 ). These observations underscore the importance of considering autoimmune mechanisms in the currently underdiagnosed vasculopathy when managing patients with cardiovascular risk factors.

The incidence of adverse vascular events in COVID-19 survivors declines with time after the acute infection phase. However, the relative risk within the whole population of thrombotic complications remains elevated for up to 49 wk post-COVID-19 diagnosis ( 1 ). An emerging consensus highlights chronic low-grade inflammation as a pathological driver of vascular dysfunctions in commonly co-occurring cardiometabolic conditions. These can be aggravated by the persistent elevation of proinflammatory cytokines and immunological anomalies observed in some post-COVID-19 individuals ( 2 ). Hence, a single therapeutic approach may not be sufficient for optimal management of inflammatory and atherothrombotic disease states.

Results and Discussion

Tissue and cell type expressions of endothelial antigens Infection with SARS-CoV-2 elicits the production of autoantibodies targeting immunomodulatory proteins and various tissues (13). Our analysis into the tissue-specific targets revealed several vascular antigens, including atypical chemokine receptor 1 (ACKR1), activin A receptor-like type 1 (ACVRL1), R-spondin 3 (RSPO3) and mucosal vascular addressin cell adhesion molecule 1 (MADCAM1). The cell type specificity of these antigens suggested enriched gene expressions in endothelial cells (Fig S1). Then, we leveraged human umbilical artery and vein cells for further gene expression profiling. To investigate the inducibility of these endothelial antigens under inflammatory conditions, we treated the artery and vein cells with recombinant human TNFα protein for 24 h. TNFα treatment led to endothelial activation, as evidenced by a significant up-regulation of ICAM1 expression (Fig 1A). Interestingly, both artery and vein cells demonstrated substantial increase in ACKR1 expressions, unlike the other endothelial antigens. ACKR1 is a member of the ACKR family, characterized by its lack of intracellular signaling transmission. In contrast to the conventional role of scavenging chemokines, ACKR1 exclusively facilitates chemokine transcytosis across endothelial layers, resulting in the apical presentation of chemokines to mediate leukocyte transmigration (15, 16). The expression of ACKR1 can be regulated by NF-κB and has been shown to be induced upon exposure to whole human blood, primarily attributed to interactions with neutrophils (17). Given that ACKR1 plays a pivotal role in inflammatory responses (18), we prioritized ACKR1 as the antigen of interest for further interrogation. Figure S1. Cell type specificity of endothelial antigens. Normalized single-cell RNA (nTPM) from all single-cell types extracted from the Human Protein Atlas. Color-coding is based on cell type groups. Figure 1. Tissue and cell type expressions of endothelial antigens. (A) Gene expressions of endothelial antigens upon TNFα (10 ng/ml) treatment on human umbilical artery and vein cells for 24 h. Data represent mean ± s.d.; n = 3 biological replicates; two-way ANOVA; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of ACKR1 protein expression on artery and vein cells after 48 h of stimulation with TNFα (10 ng/ml). Data represent mean ± s.d.; n = 3 biological replicates; two-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001. (C) Expression profile of Ackr1 in vascular endothelial subtypes of various organs from a mouse single-cell transcriptome atlas (accession code: E-MTAB-8077). Data were generated with EC Atlas web-based visualization. As TNFα is known to influence NF-κB activity, we studied the protein expression of ACKR1 in artery and vein cells exposed to recombinant human TNFα. After a 48-h treatment, we observed significant up-regulation of ACKR1 expressions in both vein and artery cells (Fig 1B). In the arteriovenous axis, the expression of ACKR1 is specifically confined to venular endothelial cells, excluding arterioles and capillaries (15, 19, 20, 21, 22). Here, even though there was a notable increase in the proportion of ACKR1-expressing vein cells compared with artery cells upon TNFα treatment, both vein and artery cells exhibited comparable baseline levels of ACKR1 expressions (Fig 1B), contradicting the expected venous specificity associated with ACKR1. This observation may be linked to the phenomenon where most primary endothelial cells tend to lose their subtype specificity following sub-culturing in vitro (23). To better understand in vivo tissue-specific expressions of Ackr1, we conducted a computational analysis using a published single-cell transcriptome atlas of organotypic endothelial cells isolated from various mouse tissues (24). The data revealed enriched venous expressions of Ackr1 in the brain and soleus muscle, as well as diffuse expressions of Ackr1 across all endothelial subtypes in the liver (Fig 1C). However, negligible Ackr1 expression was found in the heart, lungs, and kidney, etc. This distinctive tissue-specific expression pattern of Ackr1 raised intriguing connections with venous thromboembolism manifestations reported in COVID-19 survivors, such as intracranial venous thrombosis and lower limb deep venous thrombosis (1, 25, 26). The organ- and tissue-specific clinical outcomes may suggest immunological attacks on specific tissue-associated antigens.

Association of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies with inflammatory risks, endothelial dysfunction, and incidence of future vascular outcomes Given the involvement of ACKR1 in chemokine-driven responses, particularly in blood vessels (16), we postulated the presence of autoantibodies targeting ACKR1-expressing endothelial cells in individuals at risk of chronic inflammation. Using COVID-19 survivors as a reference group (demographic details in Table S1), we enrolled 38 individuals with a median age of 43 yr (interquartile range: 37–55), of whom 71% were male. A majority was infected with pre-delta variants (73.7%). The time interval post-hospitalization averaged 332 ± 96 d. These subjects recovered from asymptomatic (28.9%), mild (47.4%) and severe (23.7%) conditions. Of these subjects, two had a history of acute myocardial infarction, and one exhibited chronic diabetic vasculopathy. In conjunction, 27 uninfected controls (median age 55 yr, interquartile range: 49.5–60.5) comprise 74.1% males. No participants had a prior medical history involving stroke, venous thromboembolism, autoimmune disorders, or immunodeficiency. To measure anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies in human plasma, we designed a custom microarray-based kit to detect autoantibodies binding to immobilized recombinant ACKR1 protein on glass slides. Significantly elevated levels of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies were observed in COVID-19 survivors compared with non-infected controls (Fig 2A). Because of potential limitations inherent in microarray-based detection, which used recombinant ACKR1 protein devoid of its native three-dimensional structure, we sought to validate our findings through an alternative approach. We conducted flow cytometry-based detection using K562 cells, a human erythroleukemic cell line ectopically overexpressing ACKR1. This would ensure the presence of posttranslational modifications crucial for maintaining protein conformation and proper cellular localization. We replicated the results demonstrating significantly higher levels of bound anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies in COVID-19 survivors than non-infected controls (Fig S2A). Figure 2. Association of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies with inflammatory risks, endothelial dysfunction, and incidence of future vascular outcomes. (A) Scatterplot of the plasma levels of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies in COVID-19 survivors and non-infected controls (mean ± s.e.m., Mann–Whitney test). Anti-ACKR1 concentrations were calculated based on normalized ratio over positive control of human immunoglobulin G (50 μg/ml) and presented as fold change to non-infected controls. (B) Heatmap depicting plasma concentrations of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies, cytokines (quantified by Luminex multiplex assay), and enumeration of circulating endothelial cells in COVID-19 survivors and non-infected controls. Spearman’s correlation analysis revealed positive associations between anti-ACKR1 levels and the quantity of circulating endothelial cells, as well as each cytokine listed, with significant P-values indicated. Heatmap was generated using the MORPHEUS visualization software. (C) Spearman’s correlation analysis between anti-ACKR1 levels and reactive hyperemia index in individuals (n = 10) with endothelial dysfunctions (characterized by natural log-transformed reactive hyperemia index < 0.51). Spearman’s correlation coefficient r and P-values (two-tailed test) are indicated. (D) Kaplan-Meier plot shows the probability of primary vascular disease outcomes in patients without prior established cardiovascular diseases in a median follow-up period of 6.7 yr. Hazard ratio and 95% confidence intervals (CI) compare the time of blood collection to the first occurrence of vascular outcomes according to the presence of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies (n = 16 undetectable anti-ACKR1, n = 10 anti-ACKR1 > 0 μg/ml). Figure S2. Functional impact of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies on erythrocytes. (A) Scatterplot of the plasma levels of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies in COVID-19 survivors and non-infected controls (mean ± s.e.m., Mann–Whitney test). Anti-ACKR1 levels were determined based on flow cytometry detection of bound anti-ACKR1 to K562 cells, a human erythroleukemic cell line ectopically overexpressing ACKR1. (B) ACKR1 (DARC) polymorphism, G125A (rs12075) was genotyped to identify individuals carrying FYA (G125) and FYB (125A) alleles, indicated under “Observed Frequencies.” “Expected frequencies” were extracted from literature (43) as a comparison. (C) Spearman’s correlation analysis to assess the associations between the circulating levels of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies and red blood cell count (n = 46). Next, we assessed systemic inflammation using Luminex multiplex cytokine assays on plasma samples from the enrolled subjects. Positive correlations emerged between anti-ACKR1 and several cytokines, implicating a connection between proinflammatory factors and generation of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies (Fig 2B). Certain COVID-19 survivors also exhibited heightened interleukin and chemokine levels. To explore the potential impact of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies on endothelial dysfunction, we concurrently quantified circulating endothelial cells in their PBMC fractions. Circulating endothelial cells can be found in the bloodstream, representing a population of dysfunctional endothelial cells that are dislodged from damaged blood vessels (27, 28). Indeed, we observed a significant positive correlation between anti-ACKR1 autoantibody levels and circulating endothelial cell counts (Fig 2B), implicating vascular injury with the presence of anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies. Quantitative evaluation of endothelial function using peripheral tonometry, specifically the reactive hyperemia index (RHI), serves as a robust surrogate marker for cardiovascular health. This method exhibits strong correlations with the Framingham Risk Score and is linked to delayed cardiovascular adverse events, including cardiovascular death or myocardial infarction (29). Upon analyzing individuals with abnormal RHI values (denoted as natural log–transformed RHI < 0.51), we observed a notable and statistically significant negative correlation with anti-ACKR1 levels (Fig 2C). These findings suggest important associations between anti-ACKR1 levels and endothelial dysfunction. Analyzes based on functional and humoral biomarkers, i.e., RHI and circulating damaged endothelial cells, respectively, showed that anti-ACKR1 could impact on early vascular alterations. The use of pharmacological thromboprophylaxis as recommended for severe COVID-19 (30) may have limited our ability to establish the causal links between anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies and adverse vascular events. Therefore, we turned to an independent cohort characterized by prevalent cardiometabolic risks (demographic details in Table S2), where retrospectively biobanked plasma samples could be used for anti-ACKR1 measurement. After a median follow-up period of 6.7 yr, the incidence rate for primary composite vascular disease endpoint—encompassing nonfatal myocardial infarction, angina, heart failure, nonfatal stroke, transient ischemic attack, peripheral arterial disease, or vascular death, was generally elevated in the group possessing detectable anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies (Fig 2D). Although statistical significance was not reached because of the limited sample size, these findings suggest a greater likelihood of vascular disease outcomes among individuals with anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies compared with those without (hazard ratio 3.414; 95% confidence interval [0.3274–35.60]). We acknowledge that causal links between ACKR1 autoantibodies and adverse vascular events will require more extensive cohort studies. In addition, ACKR1 functions as an antigen in the Duffy blood group system, expressed not only in endothelial cells but also in erythrocytes. Among our COVID-19 survivors, 80% possessed the Fy(a+b−) phenotype (Fig S2B), in consensus with the high prevalence of FY*A/*A genotype in Asians. Despite the potential for autoantibodies targeting Duffy antigens to induce red blood cell destruction, anti-ACKR1 levels did not exhibit a significant correlation with red blood cell count (Fig S2C). Particularly, two participants with prior blood transfusions were negative for antibody screen, ruling out the development of red blood cell alloantibodies. Whereas antibodies against Duffy antigens can cause immune reactions, such as agglutination, they generally do not directly activate the complement cascade (31). The hemolytic reactions caused by Duffy antibodies are often mediated by other mechanisms, such as opsonization and phagocytosis by macrophages, or direct binding of antibodies to the red blood cells leading to their destruction. In our study, anti-ACKR1 autoantibodies were not found to be associated with hemolysis. Endogenous expression of ACKR1 on endothelial cells seems to remain unaffected by genetic variations. Duffy-negative individuals of African descent often carry an ACKR1 gene variant. Notably, the expression of ACKR1 antigens has been identified in the endothelial cells of Fy(a−b−) individuals who lack the receptor on their erythrocytes (21). Intriguingly, a single nucleotide polymorphism in the ACKR1 gene, affecting the binding of the GATA1 transcription factor to the gene promoter, hinders the expression of the Duffy antigen on erythrocytes but does not impact its ACKR1 expression on endothelial cells (32). In this context, mechanistic studies to intervene the autoantigen-antigen interaction could be an effective strategy over gene silencing.