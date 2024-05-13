Timing of TORC1 inhibition dictates Pol III involvement in Caenorhabditis elegans longevity

Here we show that CeTOR and Pol III act together to control development and adult lifespan. Reducing CeTOR signaling from embryonic stages together with Pol III inhibition demonstrated their genetic interaction to control progeny production, but their ability to collaborate and regulate lifespan is only revealed when CeTOR signaling is reduced specifically in adulthood. This demonstrates the critical temporal importance of TOR signaling throughout life, how this alters its interactions with key transcriptional regulators, and the impact of this on developmental versus longevity programs. In addition, we show that Pol III acts in C. elegans muscle to promote longevity, healthspan and body-wall mitochondrial networks, and that late-life Pol III knockdown is sufficient to extend lifespan. Overall, our data uncover a mechanism which describes the interactions of TORC1 and Pol III in reproduction and longevity, and the importance of Pol III for lifespan and age-related health in adult C. elegans.

(A) Schematic showing the C. elegans CeTORC1 complex and its potential downstream outcomes in response to nutrient cues. (B) rpc-1 RNAi leads to L3 stage developmental arrest. This RNAi treatment typically leads to a 60% reduction in rpc-1 mRNA levels ( 18 ). Scale bar indicates 1 mm. (C) Schematic showing timings of the rpc-1 and CeTOR interventions: for rpc-1 and let-363/CeTOR RNAi worms were raised on OP50 and moved to the appropriate RNAi at the L4 stage; loss-of-function mutation in raga-1(ok386) is present throughout life, from the embryonic stage. (D, E, F, G) Interaction between the CeTOR pathway and rpc-1 for brood size. Combined data for three biological replicates are shown. EV, Empty Vector. Statistical comparisons were made by One-way ANOVA. P-value: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005; ns, non-significant.

The TOR kinase is a serine/threonine kinase that regulates growth and development chiefly by modulating protein synthesis in response to changes in nutrients and other cues ( 19 ) ( Fig 1A ). TOR can be part of two complexes, and it is specifically the TOR complex 1 (TORC1) that drives growth, development, and anabolic metabolism ( 19 , 20 ). In C. elegans, complete loss of let-363, the gene which encodes the TOR ortholog (CeTOR), is lethal, whereas depletion of let-363/CeTOR by RNAi or pharmacologically extends lifespan ( 21 ) ( Fig 1A ).

Reducing the activity of Pol III by partially down-regulating its individual subunits can significantly extend lifespan in multiple model organisms including baker’s yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster ( 18 ). In C. elegans, rpc-1 encodes the largest Pol III subunit and its down-regulation by RNAi increases lifespan ( 18 ). In D. melanogaster, lifespan is increased in heterozygous females with a single functional copy of gene encoding for Pol III-specific subunit C53. Pol III activity in the fly gut limits survival and can drive ageing, specifically from the gut stem-cell compartment. Importantly, in flies, Pol III knockdown is downstream of the target of Rapamycin (TOR) pathway, an evolutionarily conserved regulator of longevity ( 18 , 19 )

In eukaryotic cells, three multi-subunit RNA polymerase (Pol) enzymes, Pol I, II, III, transcribe the nuclear genome. Each polymerase synthesises a distinct set of genes: Pol II transcribes all coding genes to generate mRNA, whereas polymerases Pol I and III only transcribe non-coding genes ( 1 ). RNA Pol III comprises 17 subunits and is specialised for the transcription of short, abundant, non-coding RNA transcripts. Its main gene products are tRNAs and 5S ribosomal RNA (rRNA), which are abundantly transcribed and required for protein synthesis ( 2 ). Other Pol III transcripts include small nuclear (snRNAs) and small nucleolar (snoRNAs), both of which are implicated in RNA processing, the 7SK snRNAs that plays role in regulating transcription, as well as other small RNAs including Y RNA, L RNA, vault RNA, and U6 spliceosomal RNA ( 3 , 4 ) Pol III-mediated transcription regulates a wide range of biological processes including cell and organismal growth ( 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ), the cell cycle ( 9 ), differentiation ( 8 , 10 , 11 ), development ( 12 ), regeneration ( 13 ) and cellular responses to stress ( 14 ). Pol III subunits have also been implicated in a wide variety of disease states and lifespan ( 15 , 16 , 17 ).

Results

RNA polymerase III is important for C. elegans reproduction RNA polymerase III is essential for growth and development (6, 7, 22). Indeed, when we reduced Pol III mRNA expression by feeding C. elegans bacteria expressing a dsRNA for rpc-1 from the embryonic stage, the worms exhibited growth defects and more than 90% of worms were arrested at L2-L3 larval stage, whereas all animals in control RNAi developed to adults within 3 d (Fig 1B). This confirms the requirement of Pol III for reproduction has not been examined. To determine the effect of Pol III knockdown on progeny production, we raised the worms to early adulthood on the standard laboratory food source Escherichia coli OP50-1, transferring to rpc-1 RNAi at the L4 larval stage (Fig 1C). We found that C. elegans treated with rpc-1 RNAi at this late larval stage developed into adults but displayed a dramatic reduction in their total brood size compared to control (∼40% P = 2.98 × 10-6, Fig 1D). The reduction in brood size is likely independent of spermatogenesis as rpc-1 RNAi did not diminish the total number of sperm in self-fertilized hermaphrodites (Fig S1A and B). Nor did rpc-1 RNAi treatment lead to any change in embryonic viability, or age-specific fecundity and embryos hatched into larvae within a similar time frame as WT (Figs S1C and S2A). This suggests that Pol III inhibition from late larval development is sufficient to reduce progeny production without affecting spermatogenesis or embryo maturation ex-utero. Taken together, these data show that Pol III is required for normal organismal growth and reproductive processes. Figure S1. Knockdown of RNA polymerase III does not diminish sperm count. (A) rpc-1 RNAi treatment because early adulthood does not diminish the sperm count in wild-type hermaphrodite C. elegans. Representative images of DAPI stained sperm nuclei are shown at 60X and 100X magnifications. Arrows indicate spermatheca. Scale bars indicate 10 μm. (B) Quantification of distinct sperm nuclei as observed upon DAPI staining in control versus rpc-1 RNAi treated animals N = 10. Statistical comparisons were made by using two-tailed t test. (C) rpc-1 RNAi treatment does not lead to excess embryonic lethality. Total hatched larvae are compared with eggs laid. Statistical comparisons were made by two-tailed t test. ns, non-significant. Figure S2. RNA polymerase III and let-363/CeTOR knockdown diminish brood size without affecting fecundity. (A, B, C) rpc-1 RNAi and let-363/CeTOR RNAi treatments when either undiluted or diluted 1:1 with empty vector control: (A) do not affect age-specific fecundity, (B) cause a significant decrease in brood size(s), and (C) do not alter embryonic viability. NB: At 25°C (the temperature that we did these experiments) very few animals suffered internal hatching and those that did were taken of the analysis. Combined data for three biological replicates are shown. Statistical comparisons were made by one-way ANOVA. P-value: ***P < 0.0001; **P < 0.005; *P < 0.05, na, not applicable, ns, non-significant.

TOR signaling interacts genetically with RNA polymerase III to control C. elegans reproduction Reproduction and embryonic development in worms is an intense anabolic process requiring high levels of protein translation (23, 24). The TORC1 pathway acts as a master switch for governing cellular growth, whereas Pol III transcribes two of the most important non-coding RNA families (tRNAs and rRNAs) required for protein synthesis (2). To test whether Pol III could act downstream of TORC1 to control reproduction, we examined the epistatic relationship between rpc-1 knockdown and C. elegans TORC1 (CeTORC1) using progeny production as a readout. In C. elegans, the gene encoding RagA (a RAS-related GTP-binding protein) is raga-1/RagA, which acts as a positive regulator of the CeTORC1 kinase (25) (Fig 1A). Animals carrying the raga-1(ok386) mutation have constitutively low CeTORC1 signaling throughout development and adulthood (26) (Fig 1C). raga-1(ok386) mutants develop normally, but adults have a reduced brood size compared with WT (Fig 1E, P = 4.81 × 10-6). However, treatment of raga-1(ok386) mutants with rpc-1 RNAi resulted in a further reduction in progeny numbers compared with either raga-1/RagA mutation or rpc-1 RNAi alone (Fig 1E, P = 7.91 × 10-11 and P = 6.67 × 10-8, respectively). The raga-1(ok386) strain harbors a mutation predicted to remove the entire gene, and is considered null. However, TORC1 is controlled by multiple inputs, and we were concerned that the raga-1(ok386) mutation was not sufficient to completely reduce CeTORC1 signaling. To address this, we depleted the C. elegans TOR kinase itself using RNAi. C. elegans fed let-363/CeTOR RNAi from the L4 stage had a reduced brood size compared with control (Fig 1F, P = 4.9 × 10-4). However, combining let-363/CeTOR RNAi with rpc-1 RNAi was non-additive compared with either rpc-1 or let-363/CeTOR RNAi (Fig 1F, P = 0.57 and P = 0.62, respectively). This was not because of an artifact of performing double RNAi as diluting either let-363/CeTOR or rpc-1 RNAi by 50% with EV control achieved the same fecundity-related phenotypes as undiluted RNAi (Fig S2A–C). Thus, this implies that Pol III and TOR act in the same pathway to regulate C. elegans reproduction. To explore this epistatic relationship further, we examined progeny production in raga-1(ok386) mutants treated with let-363/CeTOR RNAi. Depletion of let-363/CeTOR from early adulthood resulted in a further reduction in raga-1(ok386) brood size (Fig 1G, P = 1.31 × 10-5), indicative that the initial raga-1/RagA mutation did not achieve complete TORC1 reduction. However, this was non-additive with rpc-1 RNAi (Fig 1G, P = 0.80). Together, our data suggest that CeTORC1 and Pol III act in the same pathway to affect organismal reproduction.

TOR and RNA polymerase III interact genetically and temporally to control adult lifespan TOR inhibition extends lifespan in a range of model organisms from yeast to mammals (27). In C. elegans, depletion of CeTOR signaling either by raga-1/RagA loss-of-function mutation or let-363/CeTOR RNAi extends lifespan (26, 28). Given that Pol III and TORC1 act epistatically in respect to progeny production (Fig 1E–G), we wanted to test the genetic interaction between CeTOR signaling and Pol III for C. elegans adult lifespan. As above, we reduced CeTOR signaling at two different time points: from embryonic stages using raga-1/RagA mutation and from the L4 stage using let-363/CeTOR RNAi, where it consistently initiating Pol III knockdown at the L4 stage (Fig 1C). We found that although raga-1(ok386) mutants are long-lived, the addition of rpc-1 RNAi further extended this lifespan, indicating that CeTOR and Pol III are acting in parallel (Fig 2A, Table 1). To rule out the possibility that raga-1/RagA mutation is incomplete and thus masking an epistatic relationship between TOR and Pol III, we examined the simultaneous knock down of raga-1/RagA with let-363/CeTOR with and without rpc-1 RNAi (Fig 1A and C). In our hands, raga-1 mutation and let-363/CeTOR RNAi were not additive; however, the addition of rpc-1 RNAi did further increase the raga-1/RagA; let-363/CeTOR lifespan (Fig 2B, Table 1). This supports our conclusion that CeTOR signaling engages additional, Pol III independent, mediators to control lifespan if knocked out during development (Fig 2C, Table 1). Figure 2. CeTOR signalling and RNA Polymerase III interact temporally to control lifespan. (A) rpc-1 RNAi and raga-1(ok386) additively increases lifespan. (B) let-363/CeTOR RNAi and raga-1(ok386) mutation extend lifespan and are additive with rpc-1 RNAi. (C) let-363/CeTOR RNAi interacts with rpc-1 RNAi to extend lifespan. (A, B, C) Diluted and non-diluted let-363/CeTOR or rpc-1 RNAi treatments extend lifespan equally (Table 1). One representative experiment is shown, refer to Table 1 for data on all replicates and statistical analysis. Table 1. Lifespan data for Fig 2. In fruit flies, RNA Pol III acts downstream of TOR to regulate lifespan. RNA Pol III is activated when TORC1 signalling is inhibited with the use of rapamycin (18). In addition, the lifespan increases incurred by rapamycin treatment and Pol III knockdown (both from adulthood) are non-additive, indicating that Pol III mediates the effects of TOR for longevity (18). To test whether a similar scenario exists in worms, we knocked down CeTOR signaling only from the L4 stage using let-363/CeTOR RNAi and examined its epistatic interaction with Pol III. Interestingly, although both knockdown of let-363/CeTOR or rpc-1 from the L4 stage extended lifespan, there was no additive effect when the RNAi treatments were given simultaneously. This indicates that Pol III mediates the effects of CeTOR signaling in adulthood to control lifespan in C. elegans (Fig 2C, Table 1). Taken together, our data suggest that the genetic interaction between CeTOR signaling and RNA Pol III is dependent on the timing of CeTOR reduction, and whereas reducing CeTOR signaling during development engages mediators in addition to Pol III to control lifespan, CeTOR reduction specifically in adulthood could act through Pol III to promote longevity.

RNA polymerase III does not interact with global protein synthesis, insulin or germline signalling to control lifespan Reducing CeTOR signaling during development engages mediators distinct from Pol III to affect lifespan (Fig 1C). These additional mediators may work downstream of CeTOR to drive organismal development. To identify these, we tested the genetic interaction of Pol III with candidate mediators implicated in protein synthesis or developmental processes. The ribosomal S6 Kinase (S6K) is a direct target of the TOR kinase and regulates global translation (29, 30). In C. elegans, rsks-1 encodes for S6K and animals lacking this gene are long-lived (31) (Fig S3A, Table S1). We found that this longevity was additive, with that incurred by rpc-1 RNAi treatment, suggesting that Pol III and S6K do not interact to extend lifespan (Fig S3A, Table S1). In mammals, another TOR target is the translational repressor, eukaryotic initiation factor 4E-binding protein (4eBP) (29, 32). C. elegans does not encode 4eBP, but animals with mutations in the translation initiation factors, ife-2/eIF4E and ppp-1/eIF2Bgamma, exhibit disruptions in protein translation (33). However, although deletion of either ife-2 or ppp-1 increased C. elegans lifespan, this was additive with rpc-1 RNAi in both instances (Fig S3B and C, Table S1). In addition to CeTOR signalling, lifespan is also controlled by other signaling pathways implicated in development and growth (34). Mutation of the insulin receptor extends lifespan across species and has been implicated in protein synthesis and turnover in C. elegans (35, 36). In C. elegans, daf-2 encodes the insulin receptor and daf-2 loss-of-function mutants are long-lived (37) (Fig S4A, Table S2). However, knockdown of Pol III using rpc-1 RNAi from the L4 stage was additive with daf-2 lifespan, suggesting that Pol III-does not interact with insulin signalling for lifespan. Loss of germline signalling also consistently increases lifespan in model organisms (38). The C. elegans mutants glp-1(e2141ts) and glp-4 (bn2) are both sterile and live significantly longer than wild-types (39, 40). However, both of these mutations were additive with rpc-1 RNAi (Fig S4B and C, Table S2) implying that Pol III-inhibition induced longevity is independent of germline signaling. Taken together, these data show that Pol III knockdown does not seem to affect the lifespan incurred by reducing global protein synthesis, although this does not rule out the possibility that Pol III affects protein synthesis by other mechanisms not interact with global translation mechanisms. Figure S3. RNA polymerase III does not genetically interact with global translation modulators. (A, B, C) rpc-1 RNAi additively increases lifespan with rsks-1(ok1255), ppp-1 (syb7781), and ife-2(ok306) mutants. One representative experiment is shown, refer to Table S1 for data on all replicates and statistical analysis. Figure S4. RNA polymerase III does not genetically interact with insulin or germline signalling. (A, B, C) rpc-1 RNAi additively increases lifespan with daf-2(m577), glp-1(e2141), and glp-4(bn2) mutants. One representative experiment is shown, refer to Table S2 for data on all replicates and statistical analysis.

RNA polymerase III knockdown acts in specific tissues to extend C. elegans lifespan In both C. elegans and D. melanogaster the longevity phenotype caused by Pol III knockdown appears to be mediated in a tissue-specific manner (18). A detailed contribution of individual tissues has not been tested in worms, so to characterize the expression pattern of Pol III in C. elegans, we examined the expression of a rpc-1::gfp::3xflag translational reporter in wild type adult animals (41). We found RPC-1::GFP in a wide variety of tissues including nuclei of muscle, intestine, hypodermis, neurons, and germline cells (Fig 3A). Treatment of this reporter strain with rpc-1 RNAi, however, reduced expression of RPC-1::GFP in all of these tissues (Fig S5), indicating that these tissues could contribute to the Pol III-inhibition longevity phenotype. Figure 3. RPC-1 acts tissue specifically to control lifespan. (A) RPC-1::GFP expression in L4 C. elegans. In each labelled tissue, RPC-1::GFP is localized in the nuclei. Representative images shown. We also noted similar expression patterns throughout adulthood (see also Fig S5). Scale bar indicates 50 μm. (B, C, D, E, F) rpc-1 RNAi specifically in body-wall muscle extends lifespan, but rpc-1 knockdown in the intestine, hypodermis, neurons or germline does not extend lifespan. The intestine-specific, hypodermis-specific, germline-specific and muscle-specific RNAi rescue rde-1 in the rde-1(ne300) strain is under control of the mtl-2, col-62, sun-1, and myo-3 promoters, respectively. (B, C, D, E, F) One representative experiment is shown, refer to Table 2 for data on all replicates and statistical analysis. Figure S5. Tissue specific expression and function of RNA Polymerase III. Representative images showing RPC-1::GFP expression in C. elegans fed either control or rpc-1 RNAi in day 5 adults. RPC-1::GFP expression is reduced on worms fed with rpc-1 RNAi in each tissue examined. Scale bar indicates 10 μm. To explore the requirement of these individual tissues for Pol III-knockdown mediated longevity, we used strains harboring a mutation in the dsRNA processing-pathway gene rde-1. The knockout mutant rde-1(ne300) is strongly resistant to dsRNA induced via the feeding RNAi method, with transgenic rescue of RDE-1 in different tissues allowing tissue-specific knockdown using RNAi (42). We knocked-down rpc-1 using RNAi from early adulthood in the muscle, intestine, hypodermis, neurons and germline, and measured their lifespan. Interestingly, rpc-1 RNAi, when knocked-down specifically in the body-wall muscles, extended the median lifespan by a modest 8%, thus indicating a role for this tissue in mediating Pol III knockdown longevity (Fig 3B, Table 2). However, we found that rpc-1 RNAi in the hypodermis, germline, neurons or intestine could not increase lifespan compared with control (Fig 3C–F, Table 2). Taken together, this suggests that Pol III acts in C. elegans muscle to inhibit lifespan under normal conditions. Table 2. Lifespan data for indicated figures including all biological trials.