Global Executive David Fliss Brings 30+ Years of Expertise to Food & Bakery Industries

UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Fliss, a seasoned sales executive with over 30 years of experience in the food and bakery industries, is now available for short and long-term consulting. With expertise in sales training, executive sales management, strategic sales, team building, troubleshooting, product development, and functional ingredient technology, Fliss is a valuable asset for companies looking to improve their sales and overall business strategies.

Fliss has a proven track record of success in the food and bakery industries, having worked with both small startups and large corporations. He has a deep understanding of the industry and has helped numerous companies achieve their sales goals and increase their market share. Fliss' extensive experience and knowledge make him a sought-after consultant for businesses looking to improve their sales performance.

As a global sales executive, Fliss has worked with companies all over the world, gaining a deep understanding of different markets and consumer preferences. He has a keen eye for identifying opportunities for growth and developing effective strategies to capitalize on them. Fliss' expertise in sales training and team building has helped companies build strong and successful sales teams, resulting in increased revenue and customer satisfaction.

Fliss can be reached at +1-561-707-0378 or dgfliss@bakersupport.com for consulting inquiries. His availability for short and long-term consulting provides companies with the flexibility to work with him on specific projects or for ongoing support. With his vast experience and proven success, Fliss is a valuable resource for businesses in the food and bakery industries looking to improve their sales and overall performance.

