Recipients Announced for the 2024 AAFP/EveryCat Health Foundation Scholarship

AAFP & EveryCat Health Foundation AAFP/EveryCat 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Two exceptional recipients chosen to further feline healthcare education

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) and EveryCat Health Foundation are delighted to announce the 2024 scholarship recipients for veterinary students pursuing a career in feline clinical practice or feline clinical research. Jessica Holmes, University of Georgia, Class of 2025 is awarded the Clinical Research Scholarship. Haley Momany, Washington State University, Class of 2024, receives the Clinical Practice Scholarship.

"As the AAFP celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, we are honoring the Association’s rich history and looking forward to the future,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, AAFP CEO. “Scholarships like these make us optimistic about the future of feline veterinary medicine, and we congratulate the 2024 recipients."

Jessica Marie Holmes, University of Georgia, Clinical Research Scholarship

Jessica Holmes is a third-year student at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, who has a personal love for cats and a dedication to improving their health and welfare. Realizing early on in vet school that education in feline medicine was minimal, Jessica sought any opportunities to foster and expand her feline knowledge. As president of the Student Chapter of the American Association of Feline Practitioners at UGA, Jessica has continued to advocate for feline health and welfare in her community.

From attending the annual AAFP conference to acting as a scribe for the AAFP Intercat Tension Guidelines Task Force, to obtaining her Cat Friendly Veterinarian® Certificate through AAFP, and organizing educational events for her fellow students, Jessica remains dedicated to improving feline healthcare and wellness in her community. Currently, she is spearheading a project to implement a much-needed Cat Friendly exam room and waiting area at the UGA Veterinary Teaching Hospital. After vet school, Jessica plans to enter a small animal rotating internship with the ultimate goal of a residency in neurology. In her future career, Jessica hopes to use her specialty studies to reimagine and improve the feline neurologic exam and increase the amount of research into feline neurologic disorders.

Haley Momany, Washington State University, Clinical Practice Scholarship

Haley Momany is currently a fourth-year veterinary student at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine. After graduation in May, she will start a medicine-focused small animal rotating internship at Sunstone Veterinary Specialists in Portland, Oregon. She aims to become a board-certified internal medicine specialist with a strong focus on feline health. Haley’s cats, Mowgli and Pippin, have motivated her to study of behavioral and physical feline health issues. When she is not working, Haley loves to go backpacking in the mountains, cycling through wheat fields, and trying new recipes.

"We are honored to recognize individuals dedicated to the advancement of feline health and hope to inspire continued commitment with these awards,” stated Jackie Ott Jaakola, EveryCat Health Foundation’s executive director. “Jessica and Haley both have a distinct passion and dedication to cats and we look forward to watching their positive impact grow in the field of feline veterinary medicine."

To learn more about additional educational opportunities, student resources, and feline-specific toolkits, please visit the AAFP and EveryCat Health Foundation websites

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Though cat ownership continues to grow around the world, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Health Foundation has awarded over $10 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation’s expert Scientific Review Committee. For further information, visit www.everycat.org.

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024 as a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and feline caregiver resources (catfriendlyhomes.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.