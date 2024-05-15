Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,749 in the last 365 days.

Unveiling "Papi, Por Favor!" by Rossana Snee: A Heartfelt Tale of Teenage Romance and Family Dynamics

Rossana Snee introduces readers to a captivating world of teenage romance and family dynamics in her latest novel, "Papi, Por Favor!"

UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Papi, Por Favor!" follows the journey of Madison Michaels, a sixteen-year-old girl navigating the complexities of adolescence and family life. Adopted by the Pérez family after the death of her parents, Madison finds herself entangled in a web of secrets and emotions as she grapples with her own identity and desires.

Against the backdrop of Long Shore High, Madison forms close bonds with her adoptive twin sisters, Martha "Caro" and Martha "Tina," along with their friends Mari and Elena. As Madison navigates the challenges of teenage life, including crushes and friendships, she finds herself drawn to Ben Warren, a mysterious transfer student with a troubled past.

Rossana Snee, drawing from her own experiences and inspirations, weaves a poignant narrative that explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery. With a blend of humor and heartfelt emotion, "Papi, Por Favor!" takes readers on a journey of teenage romance and family secrets.

"Papi, Por Favor!" is a bittersweet romance inspired by true events," says author Rossana Snee. "It's a story that explores the complexities of family dynamics, hidden feelings, and the journey to finding one's voice."

Rossana Snee, a licensed Marriage & Family Therapist with a master’s degree in psychology, brings a wealth of insight and empathy to her writing. Her previous work includes "The Healing Alphabet, 26 Empowering Ways to Enrich Your Life," a motivational guide aimed at inspiring readers to become the best version of themselves.

With "Papi, Por Favor!," Rossana Snee invites readers to immerse themselves in a tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery. Available now on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here

Rossana Snee's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

You just read:

Unveiling "Papi, Por Favor!" by Rossana Snee: A Heartfelt Tale of Teenage Romance and Family Dynamics

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more