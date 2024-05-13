Submit Release
State Senator Jay Costa Mourns the Loss of Dr. Cyril Wecht

Dr. Cyril Wecht

PITTSBURGH, PA May 13, 2024 – Today, State Senator Jay Costa mourns the passing of longtime family friend and Allegheny County leader Cyril Wecht, who died earlier today per the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Senator Costa releases the following statement:

“I knew Dr. Wecht for a long time. He was a brilliant lawyer, and intelligent and charismatic leader, and a devout family man. Throughout his career, he was always willing to push boundaries and fight for the truth. Although he had a national profile, I always knew him to be a son of Squirrel Hill with deep ties to his community. I am holding his wife, children, and grandchildren in my heart today. His family, and our entire county, lost a tremendous champion.”

Cyril Wecht died at age 93 today. Throughout his life, he spent time as a musician, a captain in the United States Air Force Medical Corps, a coroner, an educator, a leader in the Democratic Party, a county commissioner, and a national figure critical of the Warren Commission.

