ClearGov Named Strategic Service Partner of the County Commissioners Association Of Ohio
The partnership expands access to the company’s innovative budgeting solutions to Ohio counties looking to modernize their budgeting process.
We are pleased to partner with ClearGov, whose modern budgeting platform brings clarity and simplicity to a critical but often challenging process for county finance teams.”MAYNARD, MA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local governments, has been recognized as a CCAO Strategic Service Partner by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO).
— John Leutz, CCAO Assistant Director
The CCAO Service Corporation (CCAOSC) was formed in 1991 to develop and sponsor services that assist county government. CCAOSC provides a variety of service programs that are focused on helping counties, all with one goal in mind – to help counties better serve their residents.
The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.
ClearGov is already helping multiple counties in Ohio improve their budgeting process. This partnership will increase their exposure and enable the company to help even more counties looking to modernize their processes.
Additionally, ClearGov has an exclusive partnership with NACo (National Association of Counties) and several other state associations as the organizations’ preferred budgeting solution. These partnerships further ClearGov's impact in transforming the budgeting process for local governments nationwide.
ClearGov's comprehensive Budget Cycle Management suite automates and simplifies the entire budget lifecycle from budget creation and approval to visual elements and publishing. The cloud software eliminates error-prone spreadsheets, increases collaboration, provides full transparency, and saves finance teams countless hours annually.
"As county budgets grow more complex, our members need innovative solutions to improve efficiency and financial transparency. We are pleased to partner with ClearGov, whose modern budgeting platform brings clarity and simplicity to a critical but often challenging process for county finance teams," said John Leutz, CCAO Assistant Director.
"County governments strive to make complex financial information accessible to every constituent," said Bryan Burdick, ClearGov President. "Building the annual budget and communicating it clearly is an immense undertaking. Our mission is to help counties of all sizes budget better through user-friendly, collaborative software that saves valuable time for more strategic work."
The complete ClearGov suite of budgeting and planning tools includes:
-- Capital Budgeting: Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization.
-- Personnel Budgeting: Budget salaries, compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis.
-- Operational Budgeting: Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively
-- Digital Budget Book: Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time.
-- Transparency: Tell a county’s financial story to drive community support and engagement
-- ClearPlans: Create, execute, and manage any type of plan (e.g., strategic plan, comprehensive plan, general plan, etc.).
For more information about ClearGov’s solutions, please visit https://cleargov.com/.
About ClearGov:
ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov’s budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,100 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
