Aerial Raises $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding to Propel AI Innovation in Unstructured Business Data
Aerial unlocks the potential of mission-critical business data embedded in contracts, documents, and corporate records.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial, an AI-empowered technology platform that structures business data seamlessly extracted from company records, today announced a $2-million Pre-Seed round led by FUSE, and with participation from Pack Ventures. Previous investors included Madrona Venture Group’s Pioneer Fund. The investment represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to redefine the possibilities of unstructured business data analysis. This infusion of capital will enable Aerial to accelerate its efforts in developing and deploying state-of-the-art artificial intelligence solutions.
A company is a collection of contracts, documents, and corporate records. Today, all of this data is stored in an often tangled mess of disparate documents, records, locations, and service providers, costing companies time and money. In many cases, a company must rely on expensive service providers, such as lawyers, accountants, and bankers, to manage, store, and categorize this information. As a result, data management is costly and does not allow companies to leverage their own data effectively.
Aerial extracts, organizes, and cross-references the unstructured data automatically without input from a company or its legal team. Aerial leverages advanced machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and deep learning techniques to extract valuable insights from unstructured data currently housed in document graveyards.
“Aerial transformed my legal operations from a clunky maze to a streamlined sprint,” said Fran Brzyski, co-founder and CEO of Hark. “Just like Carta and QuickBooks, Aerial is now an essential tool in my efficiency arsenal.”
Through its cutting-edge technology and platform, Aerial enables companies to harness the power of their data to scale faster and more effectively. “It’s exciting to see our customers realize the full value of their business data. The future of work is getting companies the information they need, when they need it, in a way they can use it.” said Doug Logan, co-founder and CEO of Aerial.
“I never understood why the crucial information I needed was held by a third party and buried deep in a document. It frustrated me and slowed me down while I built and sold my last company,” said Michael Li, co-founder and CTO of Aerial. “I knew there had to be a better way, and we are excited to help companies maximize their potential.”
About Aerial
Aerial’s AI-powered system of record collects, organizes, and cross-references core contracts, documents, and corporate records. Aerial creates a single source of truth with zero lift, no data entry, no labeling, and no sorting required. Specifically structured to identify red flags in real time, Aerial’s platform was created by corporate counsel to help companies effortlessly manage their corporate information and scale fast.
For more information, visit https://aerialops.io/
