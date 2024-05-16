May Moments at Silver Oak: Celebrating Family, Nurses, and Togetherness
EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is excited to announce a series of heartwarming events throughout May, dedicated to celebrating residents, families, and staff members alike. From honoring mothers to showing appreciation for hard working staff and fostering connections within the community, Silver Oak is committed to creating memorable experiences that enhance the well-being of all involved.
“I’m excited for this month's activities and to see our residents' reactions! Getting to spend time with their families and their broader Silver Oak community always brings a smile to their faces, and I know this month will be no different,” says cherished Silver Oak staff member, Ashley.
Kicking off the month with a special tribute to mothers, Silver Oak will host "Muffins With Mom," a delightful Mother's Day brunch. Residents and their families are invited to enjoy a morning of warmth and love as they celebrate the cherished bond between mothers and their children.
Continuing the spirit of appreciation, Silver Oak will commemorate National Nursing Home Week with a staff appreciation BBQ on Friday, May 17th. This event is a token of gratitude for the dedicated caregivers who provide compassionate support and care to residents each day. It serves as a reminder of the invaluable role they play in enriching the lives of those they care for.
Lastly, on Saturday, May 18th, Silver Oak is inviting families of residents to join them for a spring picnic. Residents and their loved ones will enjoy delicious food, engaging activities, and the company of their friends and family.
“At each Ivy Healthcare Group center, our staff go above and beyond to provide both the best physical and emotional care. I know I can trust my team to continue to put their best foot forward,” says Ivy Healthcare Group President Ryan Coane.
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of care, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
