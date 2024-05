SIMPLYPROTEIN INTRODUCES CAFFEINE-INFUSED ENERGY BITES TO CANADA

Simply Protein Logo SimplyProtein Energy Bites in Chai Almond SimplyProtein Energy Bites 12-Pack in Espresso Chocolate

Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, Energy Boosting Protein Bites Are the Perfect On-the-Go Snack and Caffeine Fix, All In One

TORONTO, CANADA, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimplyProtein , the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, delicious protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan and kosher, has announced the launch of its new Energy Bites , the brand’s first caffeinated protein snack. Available in two delicious flavours, the Energy Bites contain a mixture of chewy and crunchy gluten-free oats, almonds, pumpkin seeds, crisps, espresso and green tea extract to deliver a satisfying energy snack.Satisfying and rich-tasting with an added zip of caffeine, Energy Bites combine a boost of natural energy with a balance of flavour and nutrition in a convenient, bite-sized nibble. “We wanted to create a new snack that would expand our customers’ options when it comes to functionality,” said Kairen Wu, Senior Vice President Marketing + Innovation for Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “A terrific addition to our portfolio, these bites combine an energy boost with in-demand flavours to pack a delicious punch.”Available in Espresso Chocolate and Chai Almond flavours, SimplyProtein Energy Bites are the perfect on-the-go snack and caffeine fix, all in one. Each vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and certified kosher 30 gram serving pack contains 8 grams of plant-based protein, 5-6 grams of fibre, 2 grams of sugar and 55 milligrams of caffeine. Energy Bites are sold in single-flavour boxes of 12, from $29.99.B Corp certified, all SimplyProtein products make the ingredients of high performing energy foods available to anyone seeking better-for-you snacks that are both nutritious and delicious. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, 200 calories or under, and contain no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives.The brand’s protein-rich product line also includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, new Baked Oat Bars, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and, launching soon, Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. Energy Bites can be purchased on SimplyProtein.ca and Amazon .ca.To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the brand, check out Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About SimplyProteinSimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a snack shouldn’t be. That’s why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, and vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritises people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, new Energy Bites, new Baked Oat Bars, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and, coming soon, Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. in major retailers including Costco, Sobeys, Loblaws, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own website, SimplyProtein.ca.To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.