Roots and Wings and Bound For College Help Low Income Students Achieve College Degrees
The new Hoskinson Fellowship helps Bound For College take that path another step further by awarding financial support to some of our college students who struggle financially.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Sauer, Founder of Delray Beach-based non-profit Bound For College, announced today that Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings, another local non-profit, has established the Hoskinson Fellowship, the first of its kind, at Bound For College.
— Mark Sauer, Founder of Bound For College,
Sauer says of Hoskinson’s $50,000 gift, “Ted and I are working toward the same goal. Our missions complement each other at opposite ends of the public-school spectrum. Ted is ensuring that under-resourced students attending local elementary schools are achieving grade-level literacy while gaining the confidence they need to thrive in school.”
“Once those students reach high school,” Sauer continues, “It is up to Bound For College to take over and support them with ACT/SAT tutoring and the mentorship they need to succeed with college applications and scholarship support. The new Hoskinson Fellowship helps Bound For College take that path another step further by awarding financial support to some of our college students who struggle financially once they are in college successfully pursuing their career goals. An example would be a college student who has decided to pursue nursing but requires extra financial support to cover the cost. Ted’s new Fellowship has already inspired other donors to join the charge to ensure our graduates achieve their college degrees and their career dreams.”
Ted Hoskinson says of his gift, “At Roots and Wings, we are inspiring elementary school students to love reading and then to love learning. To know that this new fellowship at Bound For College will eventually help such students launch successful careers debt-free is the perfect outcome.”
About Bound For College
Founded in 2012, Bound For College (BFC), originally known as Delray Students First, has been tutoring middle and high school students after school at south Palm Beach County Title One schools. The organization, which employs certified teachers from the students’ own schools, now serves 140 students at Village Academy and Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach Community High School and Santaluces High School in Lantana. The organization’s mission is to provide college readiness resources to motivated, underserved students, tutoring them to score well on SAT and ACT exams, and providing assistance with college applications and support for the pursuit of scholarships. To date, 130 students have completed the BFC’s College Readiness program and gone on to pursue a college experience. Learn more https://weareboundforcollege.org.
About Roots and Wings
For the last seven years, the organization’s focus has been on promoting grade-level reading skills for young students and excellence in teaching to support teachers as they prepare children for the future. Roots and Wings works with local public schools and teachers to build literacy programs to benefit children from all backgrounds. They also reward teachers for their hard work. When Roots and Wings started Project Uplift, its afterschool reading program, they worked with 30 third graders in one school, Pine Grove Elementary in Delray Beach. Today, there are over 1,000 students in the Roots and Wings program in 13 public elementary schools around Palm Beach County, including one added in Jupiter this school year. For more information about Roots and Wings, visit the organization’s website at https://rootsandwingsinc.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14013783486 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn