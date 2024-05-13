Georgia adds Savannah, Marietta, Richmond Hill resources to Georgia Register of Historic Places

Atlanta, Ga. - Three new listings were added to the Georgia Register of Historic Places, accentuating the state’s extensive variety of historic resources.

The listings were approved at the meeting of the Georgia National Register Review Board on May 3, 2024. This group evaluates state nominations for the National Register prior to their submission to the National Park Service for the National Register of Historic Places listing.

The new Georgia Register listings include:

Kiah Museum in Savannah, Chatham County

Power-Hyde Farm in Marietta, Cobb County

Community House in Richmond Hill, Bryan County

Nomination to the National Register is integral to the Department of Community Affairs' mission to build strong, vibrant communities. These nominations encompass a diverse range of resource types across the state.

The Historic Preservation Division hopes sharing this information will encourage more historic property preservation through public awareness, as well as foster appreciation of its impact on our social and economic lives.

More information on the newest listings is below:

Kiah Museum in Savannah, Chatham County

The Kiah Museum is a two-story side hall house originally constructed in the West Savannah neighborhood of Cuyler-Brownville in 1913. Its founder, Virginia Jackson Kiah, was inspired to open a “museum for the masses” based upon her own experience of being excluded from visiting museums as a child during the Jim Crow era in Baltimore, Maryland. Because of this, the museum is significant for the local art scene as well as for Black ethnic heritage and social history, being the first Black-owned and operated museum in Savannah. The building, located within the West Savannah neighborhood of Cuyler-Brownville, was dedicated to serving the Black community in Savannah. The museum gave Black youth the opportunity to visit a public and admission-free museum during a significant period of racial segregation and discrimination in the United States, while also welcoming visitors of any race or age.

The nomination is sponsored by the Historic Savannah Foundation and nomination materials were prepared by Ward Architecture + Preservation.

Power-Hyde Farm in Marietta, Cobb County

The Power-Hyde Farm Historic District is a farm complex composed of agricultural acreage, a c.1840s farmhouse, and late-19th and early-20th century outbuildings. The farm is significant as an intact example of the continuum of small-scale agricultural practices in Cobb County. It is also recognized for its role in the exploration and settlement in Georgia due to its association with the Power family, who were among the first European American families to settle Cobb County after the 1832 Land Lottery. The property’s landscape architecture is a lasting example of "Landscape of Work" due to its intact spatial arrangement of the farmhouse, specialized outbuildings, and field patterns significant to settlement and farming in the Georgia Piedmont area. The district meets criterion considerations for reconstructed buildings as the sole remaining example of a farm complex of this type and scale in Cobb County.

The nomination is sponsored by Cobb County Parks. Materials were prepared by Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting.

Community House in Richmond Hill, Bryan County

The Community House is a two-story, Colonial Revival-style building located on one of Richmond Hill’s main thoroughfares, Ford Avenue. The building is significant to Georgia’s history, especially for women’s history, as it was built to convey opportunities for young white girls to improve their socioeconomic status while reflecting the values and gender roles of the white demographic present in the South at the time.

The nomination is sponsored by the City of Richmond Hill, and nomination materials were prepared by Ethos Preservation.

The Historic Preservation Division’s programs include environmental review, grants, historic resource surveys, tax incentives, the National Register of Historic Places, and community assistance. To learn more about the Historic Preservation Division and our many programs to build strong, vibrant communities, click here.