FOREST HALL STUDIOS NEW SPRING SUMMER 2024 EXHIBITION
Phillip Caruso's Photography Exhibition entitled “Hollywood Euphoria” Debuts at Forest Hall Studios with Sculptor Jonathan Shapiro and Painter Jaime Palacios
We're excited to host Caruso's photography, as well as the visceral works of Shapiro and Palacios. This trilogy of artists exceeds our high expectations that Forest Hall patrons have come to expect.”MILFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forest Hall Studios recently announced an exciting new Spring Summer exhibition featuring three memorable artists curated by NY art photographers Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg. The main floor will feature renowned film set photographer Phillip Caruso, and the upper levels of Forest Hall will host painter Jaime Palacios and sculptor Jonathan Shapiro.
The exhibition’s main features a collection of Caruso's most iconic and intimate works, providing a rare glimpse behind the scenes of some of 20th century’s most legendary films. Phillip Caruso has long been celebrated for his extraordinary talent in capturing the essence of cinema through his lens. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Caruso has had the privilege of photographing some of Hollywood's most esteemed icons, including Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, on sets of timeless classics like Casino, Forrest Gump, Age of Innocence, and most recently, Francis Coppola’s Megalopolis, where his keen eye for detail and composition has immortalized pivotal moments in cinematic history. From candid shots of Hollywood's elite to a rare window of the world behind the camera. Each photograph tells a story of its own, showcasing Caruso's unparalleled skill and passion for his craft.
"We're excited to host Phil Caruso's remarkable photography at Forest Hall, as well as the visceral works of Shapiro and Palacios." said curators Makos and Solberg. “Caruso’s work not only captures the glamor and drama of the silver screen but also the humanity and grit that lie behind every cinematic masterpiece. This exhibition is a must-see for cinephiles and photography enthusiasts alike, along with the fresh and instinctual work of Shapiro and Palacios. This trilogy of artists exceeds our high expectations that Forest Hall patrons have come to expect from us.”
The second floor (Calvert Vaux Studio) is a survey of paintings entitled “Origins” from painter Jaime Palacios,” a Chilean born artist, partly raised in China in the 1970’s, currently based in upstate New York. His recurring figurative imagery reveals a baroque-meets-folk narrative and his magical interpretation of the human condition. The third floor (Richard Morris Studio) of Forest Hall will feature the work of sculptor Jonathan Shapiro entitled "In My Tree”, a selection of sculpture in the medium of wood. Through meticulous carving and shaping, he allows his subjects to begin a second life as majestic sculpture, expanding the once utilitarian parameters of wood into a new lifeform.
An opening reception was hosted by Milford Hospitality Group on April 27, 2024, followed by a dinner for the artists and invited guests at their restaurant, The Delmonico Room at the Hotel Fauchere. Opening night guests included, Milford Mayor Sean Strub, best-selling author John Berendt, NYC restaurateurs Mark and John Barboni, Christian Keesee, Founder and president of Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, and Edmond Franco, President of Franco Financial Group. The exhibition will open on select days throughout the summer. Visit Forest Hall Studios for more information.
