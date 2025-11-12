Alec and Stephen Baldwin Help Raise Over $250,000 at The Baldwin Fund Gala — Then Alec Hits Travel Trouble Getting Home

Beth Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, “Charlie” Bross (family of Baldwin Grant Honoree Natalie Marie Arnold), and Stephen Baldwin at The Baldwin Fund Gala on Nov. 7, 2025, at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Syracuse, N.Y. (Provided photo by Kim Wolfe | The Baldwin

Alec Baldwin faces post-gala travel delays after helping raise $250K for breast cancer research benefiting Upstate Medical University.

This cause is deeply personal to my family. I couldn’t be prouder of what The Baldwin Fund continues to accomplish. The generosity we witnessed at this year’s event was truly inspiring.”” — Stephen Baldwin

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a night of generosity, glamour, and a touch of irony when Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin joined supporters at The Baldwin Fund Gala in Syracuse — helping raise more than $250,000 for breast cancer research benefiting Upstate Medical University.Just hours after the event wrapped, Alec found himself grounded in Syracuse when two of his flights were canceled amid widespread travel chaos caused by the government shutdown — a twist of fate made more amusing by the fact that one of the evening’s most competitive auction items was an all-inclusive Sandals Resorts vacation to one of their many Caribbean destinations.Held at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown, the sold-out Gala drew community leaders, philanthropists, and longtime supporters for a night celebrating the region’s medical research community. Guests bid enthusiastically on prizes that included the Sandals Resorts trip, a baseball signed by Yankees superstar Aaron Judge (seven-time MLB All-Star and AL MVP), and tickets to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — all generating spirited bidding led by the Baldwin brothers.“This cause is deeply personal to my family,” said Stephen Baldwin. “I couldn’t be prouder of what The Baldwin Fund continues to accomplish. The generosity we witnessed at this year’s event — both from the community and from our partners — was truly inspiring.”The 2025 Baldwin Fund Gala honored a distinguished group of scientists, advocates, and local leaders making a tangible difference in the fight against cancer.Grant Recipients (2024–2025) included Natalie Marie Arnold, Maria Engelbrecht, Jacqueline Stillitano, and Lorraine Stillitano. Endowed Lectureships were named in honor of Nathan Doody, Alison Fineberg, and John Nolan, recognizing individuals whose dedication to research and education continues to improve patient outcomes across the state.The Humanitarian Award went to Upstate NY’s She Matters, a community outreach initiative focused on educating women on the importance of breast cancer screenings. The organization’s leaders — Linda Veit, Rachel Ryan-Osiecki, and Elizabeth Fuertes-Binde — were recognized for empowering women and improving access to care in underserved communities.Additional honorees included Philanthropic Award recipients Vincent Cioci (Luck Grove Telecom), Matt Lorenzo (Mooney Marketing Group), and Nick Ford (Limp Lizard Bar & Grill), along with Figum Laudis Award recipient Ed Rogers, celebrated for his enduring commitment to the Fund’s mission.Major corporate partners — Curaleaf, Eberjey Pajamas, Wegmans, and Ayrloom — also played a vital role in the evening’s success, joining local businesses and individual donors in their shared commitment to ending breast cancer through innovative research.“The Baldwin Fund continues to unite people from all walks of life — scientists, families, survivors, and supporters — around one common goal: finding a cure,” said Beth Baldwin, Executive Director of The Baldwin Fund. “The momentum generated at this year’s event brings us one step closer to making that goal a reality.”While the event itself went off without a hitch, Alec Baldwin’s journey home from Syracuse turned into a minor travel saga. Following the gala, two of his flights were canceled amid travel disruptions caused by the ongoing government shutdown, a situation that affected travelers nationwide.In a candid Instagram post (@alecbaldwininsta), the award-winning actor shared his frustration and empathy for those caught in the same delays, telling followers:“I’ve been at the airport for an hour and a half… they want me to wait another two hours before they decide whether they’re going to take off. Whatever you do during this shutdown, don’t fly to or from a major airport. It’s a complete waste of your time.”Rather than letting the situation dampen the weekend’s success, Baldwin reportedly rented a car and drove himself home downstate, demonstrating his trademark determination both on and off screen.A guest at the event quipped, “He came to raise money for a good cause — and got grounded for it. No good deed goes unpunished.”Established in 1996, The Baldwin Fund has raised millions of dollars to support breast cancer research in partnership with Upstate Medical University. With a focus on funding early-stage investigations and retaining top-tier scientific talent in Central New York, the organization has become a cornerstone of the region’s medical advancement efforts.The Fund’s current $50 million campaign represents a historic opportunity to secure National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation for Upstate Medical University — a recognition that would not only elevate the institution’s national profile but also unlock new federal research grants, clinical trials, and cancer care infrastructure.“The research happening right here in Upstate New York is extraordinary,” said Beth Baldwin. “Our goal is to ensure that every patient has access to cutting-edge treatment and that our region continues to lead the way in cancer discovery.”Beyond the headlines and celebrity appearances, the Gala underscored what has made The Baldwin Fund successful for nearly three decades: genuine community spirit. Donors, scientists, survivors, and volunteers came together to honor the legacy of Carol M. Baldwin — a woman whose courage continues to inspire hope and action in families affected by breast cancer.As the Baldwin family looks ahead to next year’s initiatives, their message remains clear: research saves lives. And for Alec Baldwin, even an unexpected travel detour couldn’t overshadow a weekend devoted to helping others.

