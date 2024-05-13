Nerval Group is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest venture, a sophisticated banquet and conference facility nestled in the heart of Edmonton, AB.

Edmonton has long been recognized for its vibrant culture and thriving business community, and we are thrilled to contribute to its continued growth and development” — Manjit Nerval

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerval Group to Unveil State-of-the-Art Banquet and Conference Facility in Edmonton

They are opening 2 buildings, both located at 9311 48 Street NW. Both facilities boast modern architecture, 3 spacious ballrooms, garden patios, cutting-edge audiovisual technology, and exquisite catering services. The project is valued at over 20 million dollars and can host up to 1,250 guests. The grand opening ceremony and inaugural event will take place on May 30, 2024, commencing at 4 pm to 8 pm. This is a free public event.

This momentous occasion is not only a cause for celebration for Nerval Group but also for the city of Edmonton. The addition of this upscale banquet and conference facility fills a crucial gap in the local luxury market, providing individuals and organizations with a premium venue to host a wide array of events, ranging from corporate conferences and product launches to weddings and gala dinners.

"Edmonton has long been recognized for its vibrant culture and thriving business community, and we are thrilled to contribute to its continued growth and development," said Manjit Singh Nerval, CEO of Nerval Group. "Our new banquet and conference facility represents our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering meaningful connections for our clients."

With its unparalleled amenities and strategic location, the Nerval Group Banquet and Conference Facility is poised to become the premier destination for discerning event planners and attendees alike. Whether hosting a small board meeting or a large-scale gala, clients can expect nothing less than excellence in service and hospitality.

About Nerval Group:

Since 1985, Nerval Group is a leading provider of hotel and building products and services to individuals and organizations across Canada and the USA. With a diverse portfolio spanning hospitality, construction, and property management, Nerval Group is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceeding customer expectations.

The Villa Renderings Video