Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,686 in the last 365 days.

Book Explores Parallels Between Farm Life and Church Dynamics

Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories

MISSOURI, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories," now available through Christian Faith Publishing. This captivating collection of short stories delves into the author's experiences with shepherding and uncovers intriguing parallels between farm life and the dynamics within a church community.

Drawing from his background as a pastor, Hetherington seamlessly intertwines anecdotes from his life on the farm with insights into the pastor-congregation relationship. With a keen eye for detail and a gift for storytelling, he sheds light on the importance of fostering meaningful connections within the church, mirroring the bond between a shepherd and their flock.

Hetherington, a graduate of Malone College and Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, has dedicated years to pastoral ministry, serving both the American Baptist Churches / USA and the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. His forthcoming book, "From George Fox to Martin Luther," further demonstrates his commitment to exploring the intersections of faith and everyday life.

Reflecting on his motivation for writing "Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories," Hetherington shares, "Raising sheep and shepherding a congregation may seem worlds apart, but I discovered striking similarities between the two vocations. Through this book, I aim to offer pastors and laypeople alike a deeper understanding of the significance of church relationships and the efforts required to nurture them."

With its heartfelt narratives and profound insights, "Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories" promises to captivate readers from all walks of life. Whether you're a pastor seeking inspiration or a curious observer of human connections, this book offers valuable lessons that resonate far beyond the boundaries of the farm or the church.

For more information about Dale Hetherington and his book, visit www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=parables-of-a-21st-century-shepherd-and-other-farm-stories.

Dale Hetherington is an author and pastor with a passion for exploring the parallels between farm life and the dynamics of church communities. Drawing from his extensive experience in pastoral ministry and his lifelong love for the land, he crafts compelling narratives that offer profound insights into the human experience. Hetherington holds degrees from Malone College and Northern Baptist Theological Seminary and currently serves as a pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here

Dale Hetherington on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

You just read:

Book Explores Parallels Between Farm Life and Church Dynamics

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more