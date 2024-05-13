FundFlex Financial Facilitates $15.8MM in Bridge Loans
FundFlex Financial, LLC, a private lending firm, recently closed two bridge loan transactions totaling $15.8 million
‘’The completion of these deals showcases our steadfast commitment to supporting clients, particularly in critical situations," said Melvin Neagle."”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundFlex Financial, LLC, a private lending firm, recently closed two bridge loan transactions totaling $15.8 million, facilitating the acquisition and expansion of self-storage and multifamily properties.
— Melvin Neagle
The first loan, valued at $8.6 million, supported the acquisition and improvement of a Texas-based self-storage facility. The facility features 79,000 net rentable square feet, with an additional 7,000 square foot expansion funded through the loan. This non-recourse bridge loan provided $8.1 million initially, with an additional $500,000 reserved for future needs. The loan offers favorable terms, including interest-only payments over a two-year term, floating rates, extension options, and prepayment flexibility.
The second transaction, valued at $7 million, further exemplifies FundFlex Financial, LLC's commitment to client-centric solutions. Melvin Neagle's leadership played a pivotal role in navigating challenges, ensuring success despite unforeseen obstacles. Reflecting on the deals' closure, Melvin Neagle emphasized FundFlex Financial's dedication to understanding clients' needs and delivering timely financial solutions.
‘’The completion of these deals showcases our steadfast commitment to supporting clients, particularly in critical situations," said Melvin Neagle. "We pride ourselves on comprehending client requirements and delivering effective financial solutions, regardless of challenges.’’
Melvin Neagle
FundFlex Financial, LLC
+1 4152955644
info@fundflexfinancial.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram