African trainees attending the Belgian Customs School break from their schedule to visit the WCO Secretariat

A group of French-speaking Customs officers from nine administrations of the East and Southern Africa and West and Central Africa regions, who are currently receiving training at the Belgian Customs School, had the opportunity to meet the Deputy Director, Capacity Building, during a visit to WCO Headquarters on 6 May 2024. They also attended a presentation on the WCO’s IPR, Health and Safety Programme.

Over the course of the 2023-2024 school year, trainees have received – as a complement to their learning at the Customs School – a dozen training and information sessions on the topical issues and instruments developed by the WCO which are of specific interest to African Customs administrations. A more intensive programme on the issues relating to rules of origin, delivered in partnership with the Belgian Customs School, the European Commission (DG TAXUD) and the WCO, has also been included on the curriculum.

The lasting partnership between the WCO and the Belgian Customs School goes from strength to strength each year, to the benefit of the trainees from African Customs administrations.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.