Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis Indy Auto Man is honored as 2024 Top Workplace in Indiana

The Indy Auto Man dealership received a Top Workplace award for creating the excellent environment for work and self-expression.

We are thrilled to be honored as a Top Workplace in Indiana. This recognition is our common achievement.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder for Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man was named a Top Workplace by the Indy Star as a result of the 2024 employees' Top Workplaces survey. This award honors companies nationally recognized for creating a positive work environment by focusing on a people-centric culture and empowering employees to have a say.

The Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few. Being named among the Top Workplaces is a significant quality mark, which highlights only the companies with perfect work climate and conditions. To qualify for this survey, the firm needs to evaluate if every person is satisfied with the working environment. Getting top estimates proves their superiority in the organization and management of all processes.

“It is a great honor for the company to be on the list of the Top Workplaces. I am happy that with our company leaders and all the team members, we managed to create a unique atmosphere for IAM. And I want to express my gratitude to each employee because we did this together,” said Ariel Tanner, the HR manager at Indy Auto Man.

The distinctive work practices, the openness, and the creativity of Indy Auto Man's leaders, beginning with co-founders Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin, enable the HR department to seize every chance to assist everyone in advancing in their careers. This results in perfect employee feedback and overall satisfaction from work.

Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man, a member of the board of the Indiana Independent Automobile Dealer Association, and an active participant of a marketing director 20 group, embodies a unique combination of strong leadership and a constant thirst for knowledge. His curiosity knows no bounds, as he frequently embarks on travels to attend industry conferences and seize capabilities for professional growth. Drawing inspiration from other leaders, he organizes mastermind groups to drive positive change in the car-selling industry and Indiana community, starting the innovation with Indy Auto Man dealer center.

Eugene Gorin, the IAM co-founder and General Manager responsible for operational management in the company, including staff training and motivation, is always searching for new opportunities to develop people and businesses. He puts in effort to build an atmosphere that fosters creativity, education, and better career prospects for each fellow worker.

Thanks to the leaders, the IAM dealership is a well-coordinated team and a workplace the employees can rightfully estimate as the top.

“Passing the interview is only half the success of working in a new company. After this stage, another, no less complex and exciting process begins — adaptation. This is where our main task is to help employees join the team, and show their skills and initiative. If you are willing to work and learn, so our values match, and we will help you reveal your potential,” - Eugene said.

The Indy Auto Man dealership upholds the GRIT values and prioritizes staff training to cultivate skilled specialists within the team. The IAM company’s management, including William Sanders, Director of Service Operations, and Addison Lusby, Sales Director, together with the HR department offer comprehensive training programs that enables new employees to understand the procedures, while also gaining valuable knowledge from colleagues. This includes practical training sessions with managers and coworkers, as well as personalized IAM training that delves into IAM fundamental values and procedures.

The Indy Auto Man dealership promotes the balance between work and rest for all employees. To support this, they offer Saturday lunch, wellness and health procedures, fixed compensation for gym memberships, paid birthdays off, and other benefits to each staff member.

“We are committed to aiding our team members in attaining a healthy work-life balance and fulfilling their vocational aspirations. Our senior management is dedicated to providing professional development opportunities and implementing cutting-edge advancements in our operational procedures to enhance job satisfaction," stated Ariel.

The Top Workplace award is a result of good leadership multiplied by the dedication and professionalism of the employees. The Indy Auto Man team appreciates this recognition and regards it as an opportunity to share their attitude to the organization of work processes with others.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Indy Auto Man

Established in 2008, Indy Auto Man is the Indianapolis-based used car dealership committed to providing top-tier customer service. The company adheres to innovation and constantly incorporates new technologies such as online car selling and delivery as well as dynamic pricing for 300+ vehicles in their car lot. With a focus on a people-centric approach, Indy Auto Man has built a strong reputation in Indiana as a caring employer that fosters a close-knit team environment with dedication to freedom of self-expression and open communication.