SIMPLYPROTEIN SHOWCASES FIRST-EVER PROTEIN TORTILLA CHIPS AT SWEETS & SNACKS, EXPANDING BEYOND BARS, BITES, AND SHAKES
Attendees are invited to visit BOOTH 20039 to sample new Tortilla chips, caffeinated Energy Bites, Baked Oat Bars, and meet the people behind the brand.TORONTO, CA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, delicious plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, certified vegan, and kosher, will showcase its first-ever Restaurant-style Tortilla Chips at Sweets & Snacks Expo. The brand’s first foray into chips and first savory offering, these protein-packed corn Tortilla Chips are the latest addition - and a major innovation - within its better-for-you snacking portfolio, perfect for Snackers who want a great tasting salty tortilla chip that’s a bit healthier.
The exciting Tortilla launch comes on the heels of two other newly introduced products - SimplyProtein’s NEW Baked Oat Bars and NEW caffeinated Energy Bites, both of which will also be featured at the show. Sweets & Snacks attendees are invited to Booth 20039 to sample the new Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips, entire line of bars, bites and RTD shakes, as well as meet the people behind the brand.
SimplyProtein protein snacks are intended to help people simplify their lives and their ongoing efforts to better manage their nutrition – without having to overthink it or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, certified vegan and kosher, contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. SimplyProtein offerings are higher in protein and lower in sugar than many common snacks, making them the perfect choice for anyone seeking a nutritious, delicious between-meal snack, energy boost, or meal replacement on-the-go.
A longtime favorite of Canadian consumers, over the past year SimplyProtein has significantly expanded its U.S. footprint, adding both on-shelf and online availability at Central Market, The Giant Company, and Thrive Market which join Costco, Woodman’s Markets and Amazon as key U.S. retailers for SimplyProtein. The brand’s range is also available at its own U.S. website, SimplyProtein.com.
Owned by Wellness Natural Inc, a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, new Baked Oat Bars, new caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and their new Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips.
SimplyProtein CEO Michael Lines and other senior team members will be at Booth 20039. Interviews can be arranged by contacting Susan Mallory at Susan@MastersMallory.com.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit SimplyProtein.com and in Canada, SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About SimplyProtein®
SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn’t be. That’s why SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein offerings are plant-based, B Corp certified, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, new Baked Oat Bars, new caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and new Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Foods, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own direct-to-consumer websites, SimplyProtein.com in the U.S., and SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
email us here