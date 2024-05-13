Lawsuit Filed Against Chicago-Area Teacher and High School for Childhood Sexual Abuse
Lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois alleges that a Bloom Trail High School teacher engaged in childhood sexual abuse of a former student in the early 2000'sCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former student at Bloom Trail High School, a public high school in a south suburb of Chicago, has filed a lawsuit against a teacher at the high school, as well as the school and school district, for childhood sexual abuse dating back to the early-2000’s. The case is pending in the Circuit Court of Cook County (Doe v. Bloom Township High School District 206, et. al, Case No. 24 L 5138).
According to the lawsuit filed by a former student under the pseudonym, Jane Doe, beginning her sophomore year when she was sixteen years old, she was groomed by Ronald (“Ron”) Giglio, a teacher at Bloom Trail High School. Mr. Giglio began by chatting with her via AOL or text messages on a nightly basis, and then transitioning to private interactions with her in the school gym after school or in his locked classroom after school where he would kiss, touch, and otherwise sexually abuse the plaintiff.
The lawsuit alleges that during the plaintiff’s junior year at Bloom Trail High School, when she was seventeen years old, Mr. Giglio began having sexual intercourse with the plaintiff in various locations on and off school premises, including during a school-sponsored “mentorship” program in which Mr. Giglio was assigned to serve as the plaintiff’s mentor. The sexual intercourse and other sexual misconduct involving Mr. Giglio occurred on a near-daily basis – on and off school premises – throughout the plaintiff’s junior and senior year, and while she remained a minor – under the age of eighteen and therefore unable to consent to such conduct.
The lawsuit further alleges that various teachers and staff at Bloom Trail High School knew or should have known of this inappropriate sexual relationship involving Giglio and the plaintiff, a student at the school, and yet failed to take appropriate action to protect the plaintiff. As of the date of filing, Ron Giglio remains a member of the teaching faculty at Bloom Trail High School.
The Plaintiff is represented by Passen & Powell, a law firm based in Chicago.
