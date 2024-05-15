Middle East Airlines Partners with DiXiO for Enhanced Swift Connectivity
Middle East Airlines, a prominent player in the aviation industry, partnered with DiXiO to migrate its Swift connectivity to the cloud.BEIRUT, LEBANON, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiXiO, a leading player in smart messaging solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with MEA - Middle East Airlines, a prominent player in the Middle Eastern aviation industry. This partnership marks a significant advancement in bolstering MEA' Swift connectivity and security standards, underscoring DiXiO's commitment to driving operational excellence and innovation in the aviation sector.
Middle East Airlines, renowned for its comprehensive flight services connecting diverse destinations, faced challenges in managing its Swift connectivity efficiently. Swift CSP Assessments were time-consuming, and obtaining timely support proved to be a difficult task. Recognizing the need for a solution to streamline operations whilst ensuring compliance with industry standards, MEA turned to DiXiO’s solution and expertise.
“Ensuring compliance with Swift CSP standards became a bottleneck for us. Using SMP secures more than 90% of the security controls. Not only do we save time and resources, but we also find peace of mind in DiXiO’s expertise”, said Zeinab Ismail, Application – I.T Department at MEA
DiXiO's Smart Messaging Platform (SMP) was tailored to meet the specific needs of Middle East Airlines:
• The SMP automated various Swift processes, including CSP Assessments, resulting in significant time savings and enhanced operational efficiency.
• DiXiO's platform guaranteed compliance with Swift standards and implemented robust security measures, effectively safeguarding MEA's financial transactions.
• With its cloud-based architecture, the SMP offered Middle East Airlines unparalleled flexibility, enabling access to their Swift infrastructure at any time and ensuring seamless connectivity amidst evolving business requirements.
• DiXiO's dedicated team provided prompt and reliable support, facilitating a smooth implementation process and offering continuous assistance to MEA as needed.
"We've noticed a remarkable improvement in our Swift operations since implementing DiXiO's Smart Messaging Platform. Tasks that used to take hours are now completed within minutes, thanks to automation", said Walid Younes, Program Management Lead - IT Department at MEA
Middle East Airlines has experienced tangible benefits from adopting DiXiO's Smart Messaging Platform, including streamlined operations, heightened security, and enhanced flexibility. Moving forward, Middle East Airlines aims to further leverage DiXiO's expertise and solutions to continuously optimize its Swift infrastructure, ensuring it remains at the forefront of innovation in the aviation industry.
About DiXiO:
DiXiO is the leading cloud solution provider in Financial Messaging that serves all types of financial institutions such as banks, asset managers, family offices, central banks, corporates, and fintechs in 60+ countries. The SMP solution connects clients to global financial networks, enabling secure execution of international payments, FX deals, trade finance, and securities settlement.
Over the past years, DiXiO established itself as the reference in the Financial Messaging industry, being registered as an official Swift Agent, Service Partner, and Platform Partner.
Learn more at https://dixio.me or follow on LinkedIn.
Tatiane Gomes
DiXiO
insights@dixio.me