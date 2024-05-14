CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Auburn, AL
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
Offering home euthanasia allows me to provide a compassionate and peaceful transition for pets in the familiar and comforting environment of their own home”AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Auburn AL. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the great experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr Marisel San Miguel
““It is my wish that every family in Auburn, Alabama become aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”
Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"As a veterinarian, my ultimate goal is to ensure the well-being and comfort of the animals under my care, especially during their most vulnerable moments. Offering home euthanasia allows me to provide a compassionate and peaceful transition for pets in the familiar and comforting environment of their own home," says Dr Marisel San Miguel. “By eliminating the stress of a clinic visit, I can offer both the pet and their family a sense of calm and tranquility during this difficult time. It's an honor to provide this final act of kindness and support to families as they say goodbye to their beloved companions, allowing them to cherish their memories without the added burden of travel or unfamiliar surroundings.”
Dr. San Miguel earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Auburn University’s veterinary school, where she excelled in her studies and developed a keen understanding of animal health and behavior. Throughout her career, she has worked tirelessly to provide compassionate care to animals of all shapes and sizes. Whether treating a beloved family pet or caring for wildlife in need, she approaches each patient with empathy, expertise, and a deep appreciation for their unique qualities.
Dr. San Miguel serves Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Smiths Station, Waverly, Salem, Valley, Notasulga, Camp Hill, Prattville, and Alexander City
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Auburn, AL. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 50 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
