Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,732 in the last 365 days.

New Song Release: "Love Called That Night" by Byorn Gold

JAEGERSPRIS, DENMARK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byorn Gold is excited to announce the release of the new single "Love Called That Night," available on all streaming platforms starting 16 May 2024. The latest track from Byorn Gold, "Love Called That Night" is a poignant ballad that explores themes of lost love and the haunting regret of missed opportunities.

Set against a backdrop of gentle midnight breezes and starry nights, the song narrates the story of a moment when love was within reach, yet slipped away due to unpreparedness. With lyrics like "The midnight breeze is gentle / But carry whispers of regret" and "Love called that night / But he wasn’t ready," the song captures the raw emotions of reflecting on what could have been.

"Love Called That Night" distinguishes itself with its deeply emotional lyrics and soul-stirring melody. The chorus, "Love called that night / My heart won’t stop regretting / I didn’t answer – when love called that night," is a powerful expression of the enduring pain of letting true love pass by.

Byorn Gold's performance is filled with a heartfelt sincerity that resonates with anyone who has ever experienced love's complex feelings. Co-written with Andrew Rollins (Los Angeles, USA) and produced by Patrick Byrne of ACMPNY (London, England), the song combines delicate instrumental arrangements with Byorn Gold's evocative vocals to create a lasting auditory experience.

Fans of Byorn Gold and new listeners alike are invited to delve into the emotional depths of "Love Called That Night," available for streaming and download. Don't miss the chance to experience this touching song that beautifully encapsulates the bittersweet reality of love and loss.

Promo link
Spotify
Dropbox link

For more information, or to arrange an interview, contact: byorn@byorngold.com

BYORN GOLD
BYORN GOLD
+45 22 66 19 67
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

New Song Release: "Love Called That Night" by Byorn Gold

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more