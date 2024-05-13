JESSICA VITALIS, the author of the bestseller "THE WOLF’S CURSE", is coming to Romania
Corint Publishing House and Cărturești Carusel invite you on May 17th, at 1:00 PM, to a Q&A and book signing session with the writer, moderated by Sonia Marta
I look forward to meeting my readers in Romania, especially in such a wonderful bookshop as Carturesti Carusel.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JESSICA VITALIS, the author of the bestseller "The Wolf’s Curse", is coming to Romania to meet her readers and reveal more about this sensitive story, where tensions and secrets gather like in a turbulent wave!
— Jessica Vitalis
Corint Publishing House and Cărturești Carusel invite you on Friday, May 17th, at 1:00 PM, to a Q&A and book signing session with the writer to learn about the mechanism through which she built this fantastic world, detail by detail.
Our meeting's host will be SONIA MARTA, an award-winning author of children's books in English.
"The Wolf’s Curse," book is published in Romanian under the Corint Junior emblem, is available on the edituracorint.ro website and bookstores across the country: https://edituracorint.ro/blestemul-lupului.html.
A FEW WORDS ABOUT THE BOOK
Shunned by his fearful village, a twelve-year-old apprentice embarks on a surprising quest to clear his name with a mythic—and dangerous—wolf following closely at his heels. Jessica Vitalis’s debut is a gorgeous, voice-driven literary fantasy about family, fate, and long-held traditions. The Wolf’s Curse will engross readers of The Girl Who Drank the Moon and A Wish in the Dark.
Gauge’s life has been cursed since the day he cried Wolf. The superstitious villagers believe the invisible Great White Wolf brings death. If Gauge can see the Wolf, then he must be in league with it. So, instead of playing with friends in the streets or becoming his grandpapa’s partner in the carpentry shop, Gauge must go into hiding. He helps his grandpapa in secret and is allowed out of the house only under the cover of night. Then the Wolf comes for his grandpapa, and for the first time, Gauge is left all alone, with a bounty on his head and the Wolf at his heels.
When a young feather collector named Roux offers Gauge assistance, he is eager for the help. But soon, the two orphans are forced to question everything they have ever believed about their town, about the Wolf, and about death itself.
Narrated by the sly, crafty Wolf, Jessica Vitalis’s debut novel is a vivid and literary tale about family, friendship, belonging, and grief. The Wolf’s Curse will captivate readers of Laurel Snyder’s Orphan Island and Molly Knox Ostertag’s The Witch Boy.
WHAT OTHERS SAY ABOUT THE BOOK...
“A fable as polished and timeless as a fine wooden toy. Readers will root for spunky heroes Gauge and Roux while keeping watch for a certain mysterious wolf who’s not what she seems . . .” - Catherine Gilbert Murdock, Newbery Medal-winning author.
"I have many favorite books from the Corint Junior portfolio, but this one, honestly, quickly became one of my favorites. I think this is due to the perfect mix between the delivered product and the author's enthusiasm." Anca Adriana, blogger
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jessica Vitalis has a background in business administration from Columbia Business School, but since discovering her passion for writing, she has set a new goal: to foster a love for books by creating captivating stories.
In her writings, she touches on subjects like character strength and tenacity, motivating and inviting readers to reflect. Her books have been translated into several internationally circulated languages and have received positive reviews. She lives and creates in Ontario but attends conferences, festivals, and school discussions throughout North America.
ABOUT THE MODERATOR
Sonia Marta is a changemaker, award-winning author, podcaster, leader and content creator. Sonia Marta's editorial projects kickstarted her journey as a role model and helped her speak to over 3,500 children, students, and parents about the importance of self-improvement and education. Her mission, inspiring the youth to follow their dreams, brought about her recognition at the Women Changing the World Awards Gala (2023), where she won Silver in the category Young Women Changing the World. Marta's podcast, The SMARTA Podcast helps connect leaders from various fields with teenagers and helps them better understand which career best suits their abilities and interests. More of her work can be found on www.soniamarta.com
